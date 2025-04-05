Celtics set NBA record for 3-pointers in a season, passing Warriors' mark from 2022-23

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics broke the NBA record for 3-pointers in a season Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

They set the mark, surpassing Golden State’s total from two seasons ago, when Payton Pritchard hit a left-wing shot 3:40 into the second quarter for No. 1,364.

Kristaps Porzingis tied the mark when he up-faked a defender, dribbled to his left a few feet before hitting one from the top with 9:37 left in the second quarter.