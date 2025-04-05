Nation & World News
Celtics set NBA record for 3-pointers in a season, passing Warriors' mark from 2022-23

The Boston Celtics broke the NBA record for 3-pointers in a season Friday night against the Phoenix Suns
Boston Celtics forward Sam Hauser (30) takes a three-point shot against Phoenix Suns guard Collin Gillespie (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, April 4, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Updated 20 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics broke the NBA record for 3-pointers in a season Friday night against the Phoenix Suns.

They set the mark, surpassing Golden State’s total from two seasons ago, when Payton Pritchard hit a left-wing shot 3:40 into the second quarter for No. 1,364.

Kristaps Porzingis tied the mark when he up-faked a defender, dribbled to his left a few feet before hitting one from the top with 9:37 left in the second quarter.

The Warriors made 1,363 in 2022-23. Boston also is third in league history, connecting on 1,351 en route to the NBA title last season.

The Celtics hit 3s with some flare early in the game when Jaylen Brown banked in a 35-footer as the shot clock expired and Jayson Tatum dribbled in from midcourt, knocking down a straight-a-way 29-footer a few minutes later.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell (45) drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Credit: AP

Senate Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., joined by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., the GOP whip, left, talks to reporters ahead of announcements by President Donald Trump on tariffs, at the Capitol, in Washington, Tuesday, April 1, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Credit: AP

10m ago

11m ago

15m ago

Legislators gather for Sine Die, the last day of the Georgia General Assembly shown on Friday, April 4, 2025. (Natrice Miller/ AJC)

