Celtics rally late again to close out Pacers for 4-0 sweep in Eastern Conference finals

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates after Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Celtics won 105-102.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates after Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Celtics won 105-102.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
By MICHAEL MAROT – Associated Press
Updated 19 minutes ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Derrick White's tiebreaking 3-pointer with 43 seconds left gave Boston the lead and the Celtics closed out a four-game sweep of the Indiana Pacers 105-102 on Monday night to reach the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.

White finished with 16 points. Jaylen Brown led Boston with 29 points while Jayson Tatum added 26 points, 13 rebounds and eight assists to help erase a nine-point second-half deficit.

Boston swept the Pacers after rallying from a 3-0 deficit in last year's conference finals to force a seventh game.

“They fought us hard to the wire, they have pride as a team. They didn’t want to give up,” Tatum said afterward. “We missed bunnies all night. I knew we were due for one. That was a big time shot.”

The Celtics will play the winner of the Dallas-Minnesota Series. The Mavericks are up 3-0 and have a chance to win the series on Tuesday night.

Indiana, which again played without two-time All-Star Tyrese Haliburton, lost its second straight at home — both in the final minute after giving up leads. Andrew Nembhard had 24 points, 10 assists and six rebounds but missed a potentially tying 3-pointer in the closing seconds and the Pacers never got the ball again.

Pascal Siakam added 19 points and 10 rebounds for Indiana while T.J. McConnell had 15 points and Aaron Nesmith had 14.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle promised his team would fight hard to extend their season — and, as usual, this young roster didn’t disappoint. Tempers flared briefly in the third when Pacers center Myles Turner knocked guard White to the ground, Brown, who was named the MVP of the series, grabbed Turner’s shoulder and Turner shoved Brown away.

“Our guys embraced it,” Carlisle said of his team's effort. “Give them credit for the stuff they pulled off at the end of the last two games. They simply made more plays."

Turner was called for an offensive foul and he and Brown each drew technical fouls.

But that fray didn’t change the back-and-forth tenor of this game — or this series.

Indiana lost three times despite holding leads or being tied in the final minute, and it happened again Monday as Boston pitched a for the 3 1/2 minutes to rally.

“That game is the toughest. It’s the most fun, too,” Tatum said, referring to the elimination scenario.

The Celtics pulled within 102-100 on Tatum’s dunk with 3:12 to go, tied the score with 2:40 left on Brown’s mid-range jumper and then took the lead on White’s 3.

In between, Boston forced two turnovers and Brown blocked Nembhard’s short at the rim with 1:05 left. Indiana had one more chance when Tatum missed a 3 with 8 seconds left, but Jrue Holiday chased down the rebound and ran out the clock before Indiana could foul.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum reacts after Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Celtics won 105-102.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

icon to expand image

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum celebrates with teammate forward Xavier Tillman (26) after Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Celtics won 105-102.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

icon to expand image

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton, left, talks with Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum after Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Celtics won 105-102.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

icon to expand image

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) celebrates at the end of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Celtics won 105-102.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

icon to expand image

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, left, celebrates with teammate guard Jrue Holiday (4) after Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Celtics won 105-102.(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

icon to expand image

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket over Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

icon to expand image

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) passes between Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) and forward Doug McDermott, right, during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

icon to expand image

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) drives past Indiana Pacers forward Doug McDermott (20) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

icon to expand image

Indiana Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle reacts to a call during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

icon to expand image

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) celebrates after making a basket during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

icon to expand image

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) tries to steal the ball from Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

icon to expand image

Indiana Pacers forward Obi Toppin (1) drives around Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

icon to expand image

Indiana Pacers guard T.J. McConnell (9) shoots over Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

icon to expand image

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) drives to the basket in front of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

icon to expand image

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) fight for the opening tipoff during the first half of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

icon to expand image

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) celebrates at the end of Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference basketball finals against the Indiana Pacers, Monday, May 27, 2024, in Indianapolis. The Celtics won 105-102.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

icon to expand image

