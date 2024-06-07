Nation & World News

Celtics pay tribute to 1986 champion Bill Walton before Game 1 of the NBA Finals against Dallas

Bill Walton only spent one full season with the Boston Celtics, but his impact was unforgettable
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis heads to the court while wearing a warmup shirt honoring basketball great Bill Walton before Game 1 of the basketball team's NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis heads to the court while wearing a warmup shirt honoring basketball great Bill Walton before Game 1 of the basketball team's NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
19 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Bill Walton only spent one full season with the Boston Celtics. His impact was unforgettable.

The franchise paid tribute to the sixth man on their 1986 championship team before Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday night. Walton’s family was in the crowd for a pregame moment of silence that was interrupted by a fan yelling, “We love you, Bill!”

“Bill was a champion at every level and the embodiment of unselfish team play,” the public address announcer said, while both the Celtics and Mavericks players applauded. “He derived great joy from basketball and music, and deeply cherished his moments with teammates and friends. We are proud to call him one of the greatest Celtics who ever lived.”

Walton, who died on May 27 at the age of 71, was a three-time national player of the year at UCLA, leading the Bruins to the NCAA championship in 1972 and '73 during a record 88-game winning streak. He was the runner-up for NBA MVP in 1977, when the Trail Blazers won the NBA title, and won the award the next year.

He also played four seasons for the Clippers – and missed three others with foot injuries – before arriving in Boston in 1986, giving the Celtics enough to push them past the Houston Rockets in the NBA Finals for the franchise’s unprecedented 16th championship.

He was limited to 10 games the following season by foot injuries and retired before going on to a successful second career as a broadcaster — and Grateful Dead follower. He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1993.

The Celtics nodded to his Deadheadedness by coming out in black shooting shirts that said “Walton” with a tie-dye background; team staff wore pins with a similar design. The players’ jerseys had a black band with Walton’s name on the shoulder.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

A display honoring basketball great Bill Walton appears on a screen before Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown, center, and forward Jayson Tatum, right, warm up while wearing shirts honoring basketball great Bill Walton ,before Game 1 of the the basketball team's NBA Finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver displays a warm-up jersey honoring basketball great Bill Walton to be worn during warmups before Game 1 of basketball's NBA Finals between the Boston Celtics and the Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, June 6, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy Rivian

Rivian launches second generation of its flagship EV models

Credit: iStock/Getty

Film and TV production drops in Georgia as risk of new strike looms

Probe finds sexual misconduct by 3 former staff at Gwinnett private school

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

GUEST COLUMN
Tyler Perry: Flying while Black shouldn’t be a crime

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

GUEST COLUMN
Tyler Perry: Flying while Black shouldn’t be a crime

Credit: Miguel Martinez

LISTEN
Atlanta Mayor Dickens: Water breaks ‘not my fault but it is my problem’
The Latest

Credit: AP

Israel’s Netanyahu set to address the US Congress on July 24, AP sources say
9m ago
Amanda Knox vows to 'fight for the truth' after Italian court convicts her again of...
24m ago
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver says finalizing the new media rights deals is 'complex'...
24m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz

Did your school make the list? AJC high school athletes of the year
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations
EXCLUSIVE
Ossoff, Warnock secure funds preserving John Lewis’ congressional papers