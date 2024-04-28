Celtics lead wire-to-wire in Miami, roll past Heat 104-84 for 2-1 lead in East series

Nation & World News

Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 22 points, and the Boston Celtics soundly beat the Miami Heat 104-84 to a take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series on Saturday night
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) goes up for a shot against Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic (5) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By TIM REYNOLDS – Associated Press
3 minutes ago

MIAMI (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 22 points, and the Boston Celtics soundly beat the Miami Heat 104-84 on Saturday night to a take a 2-1 lead in their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Tatum added 10 rebounds and six assists for the Celtics, who led Game 3 wire-to-wire and reclaimed the home-court edge that they lost when Miami won Game 2 in Boston. Kristaps Porzingis had 18 points and Derrick White scored 16 for the Celtics, who used runs of 12-3, 11-0 and 20-8 in the first half to take full control.

Bam Adebayo scored 20 points for eighth-seeded Miami, which remains without starters Jimmy Butler and Terry Rozier because of injuries. Nikola Jovic and Tyler Herro each scored 15 for the Heat, who got 12 from Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Game 4 is Monday in Miami, where the Celtics are 9-2 in their last 11 games and 6-1 in their last seven playoff games.

It was a season low in points scored for Miami, a season low in points allowed for Boston.

Bounce-back efforts have been a trend for Boston this season. The Celtics — the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs — don't lose often, and when they do, they tend to just come out and win their next one. Boston is now 15-4 in the game immediately following a loss this season, its average victory margin in those games 12.2 points.

Boston never trailed in Game 1, a 114-94 win, and never trailed in Game 3 either, on its way to beating Miami for the fifth time in six meetings this season. The Celtics started slowly and Miami started slower, Boston leading 21-12 after one and setting the tone for how nothing would come easily for the Heat.

It was Miami’s lowest-scoring first quarter in its last 197 games, dating back to the 2022 playoffs — also against Boston, when the Heat managed 11 points in the opening 12 minutes of Game 4 of that East finals series.

Midway through the second quarter, it — briefly — seemed like Miami had weathered the storm. The Heat were making a bit of a run, the building had some life and Herro had a look at a 3-pointer that would have gotten the Heat within 10.

It rimmed out. The storm was not weathered. It was, in fact, just starting.

The Celtics outscored Miami 20-8 in the next 4 ½ minutes to go up 61-36, and that was when a good number of fans decided to head for halftime refreshments a bit early. It was 63-39 at the break, Boston dominant in every which way — a 19-2 edge in points off turnovers, a 26-12 scoring edge in the paint, 27-15 in rebounds, 13-6 in assists.

The lead reached 29 in the second half, Miami never getting closer than 18 after halftime.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) passes past Miami Heat forwards Nikola Jovic, left, Jaime Jaquez Jr., second from right, and center Bam Adebayo (13) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) attempts to knock the ball away from Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) attempts to pass to guard Tyler Herro (14) past Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics forward Kristaps Porzingis (8) dunks the ball during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) congratulates center Bam Adebayo (13) after a play during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Miami Heat forward Duncan Robinson (55) looks for an opening past Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, right, drives to the basket against Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) drives to the basket past Miami Heat forward Caleb Martin (16) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) looks for an opening past Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) forward Nikola Jovic, far left, and guard Tyler Herro, rear, during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series, Saturday, April 27, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

