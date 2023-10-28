Celtics honor Maine mass shooting victims with moment of silence, special jersey patch

The Boston Celtics made several acknowledgments for this week's victims of the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, during their home opener

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
6 hours ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics acknowledged the victims of this week’s mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, before their home opener.

Boston players wore the warmups of their NBA G League affiliate, the Maine Celtics. The Celtics also donned a band on their jerseys in honor of the state as it recovers after a shooter killed 18 people and wounded 13 at a bowling alley and a bar there.

The jersey band simply read “Maine” and was placed above their Vistaprint-sponsored logo patch.

Fans also observed a pregame moment of silence while a green and white image of the outline of the state was displayed on the jumbotron.

The shooting suspect was found dead Friday after a two-day search.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

