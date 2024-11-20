Celtics hand Cavaliers first loss of season, winning 120-117 to end Cleveland's 15-game win streak

Nation & World News
The defending NBA champions held off the league's hottest team, with Jayson Tatum scoring 33 points and adding 12 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 120-117 victory over Cleveland and hand the Cavaliers their first loss after 15 straight wins to open the season
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOSTON (AP) — The defending NBA champions held off the league’s hottest team on Tuesday night, with Jayson Tatum scoring 33 points and adding 12 rebounds to lead the Boston Celtics to a 120-117 victory over Cleveland and hand the Cavaliers their first loss after 15 straight wins to open the season.

Cleveland cut a 21-point deficit to two in the third quarter, and Donovan Mitchell hit a rainbow 3-pointer with 24 seconds left to make it a four-point game. Tatum sank one of two free throws, and then clobbered Mitchell at the other end, leaving the Cavaliers guard on the floor in need of medical attention.

Mitchell eventually stepped to the line and sank both free throws, but Boston inbounded the ball without trouble and passed it downcourt for an easy Al Horford dunk to clinch it.

Tatum sank six of Boston’s 22 3-pointers, and added seven assists for Boston’s third straight win.

Mitchell scored 35 points, and Evan Mobley had 22 points and 11 rebounds for the Cavaliers, who were the fourth team in NBA history to open the season with 15 wins in a row. The 15-game winning streak was longest in Cavaliers franchise history.

Takeaways

Cleveland was an early surprise as the top team in the Eastern Conference, but it knows it will not be easy to get past Boston, should they meet in the playoffs.

Key moment

The Celtics scored 19 of the last 26 points in the second quarter to turn a five-point lead into a 65-48 advantage at the break. Cleveland cut a 21-point deficit to two points in the third.

Key stat

The Celtics were 14 for 22 from 3-point range in the first half. They were up by five points with 5:05 left when they hit four straight 3’s, and six in all down the stretch, opening a 65-48 halftime lead.

Up next

Cavaliers: Host New Orleans on Wednesday.

Celtics: Visit the Washington Wizards on Friday, a day after visiting the White House as a perk of their 18th NBA championship.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after hitting a 3-pointer during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) fouls Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) on a drive to the basket during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) holds back Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) on a drive to the basket during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ty Jerome, center, tries to drive between Boston Celtics guard Payton Pritchard (11) and center Neemias Queta (88) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) battles for a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) sets to drive against Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics center Al Horford, right, during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) battles for a rebound against Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland (10) drives to the basket against Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

