Celtics Hall of Famer Tommy Heinsohn dies at age 86

Heinsohn was the NBA coach of the year in 1973, when the team won a then-record 68 games. The Celtics added championships in 1974 and '76. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame as a player in 1986 and as a coach in 2015.
Shortly after retiring as a coach in 1979, he rejoined the team's broadcasts, where his unapologetic homerism has endeared him to Celtics fans ever since.
“It’s hard to imagine the Boston Celtics without Tommy Heinsohn,” the team said in a statement. “There isn’t a generation of Celtics fans for whom Tommy’s presence hasn’t been felt. He is the only person to be an active participant in each of the Celtics’ 17 world championships, an extraordinary and singular legacy."
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2015, file photo, Basketball Hall of Fame inductee Tommy Heinsohn gestures during the enshrinement ceremony for the Class of 2015 at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Mass.
FILE - In this April 10, 1958, file photo, Tommy Heinsohn, (15) of the Boston Celtics drives against Bob Pettit, left, of the St. Louis Hawks in their National Basketball Association playoff game at Boston Garden in Boston. At right is Jack McMahon (21) of the Hawks.
FILE - Boston Celtics' Tommy Heinsohn, center, is swarmed by fans after the Celtics defeated the St. Louis Hawks to win the NBA championship in Boston, in this April 13, 1957, file photo.
FILE - In this April 14, 1972, file photo, Boston Celtics coach Tommy Heinsohn shouts instructions during a game against the New York Knickerbockers in the NBA semifinals in Boston.
FILE - In this April 9, 1964, Boston Celtics, from left, Bill Russell, coach Red Auerbach, Tommy Heinsohn, Jim Locustoff, and K.C. Jones celebrate in the locker room after clinching their eighth straight Eastern Division playoff title at the Boston Garden in Boston.
FILE - In this March 16, 2011, file photo, Boston Celtics broadcaster Tommy Heinsohn smiles as he receives a commemorative jersey prior to an NBA basketball game between the Celtics and the Indiana Pacers in Boston.
FILE - In this March 16, 2011, file photo, Boston Celtics broadcasters Tommy Heinsohn, left, and Mike Gorman speak on camera as fans wearing photos of the broadcasters' faces stand behind the two, prior to an NBA basketball game between the Celtics and the Indiana Pacers in Boston. The two were celebrating 30 years as a broadcast tandem.
