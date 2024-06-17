Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis available to play for Game 5 of NBA Finals against Mavericks

Nation & World News

Kristaps Porzingis is available to play as the Boston Celtics attempt to close out the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals
Boston Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis works out prior to Game 4 of the NBA basketball finals against the Dallas Mavericks, Friday, June 14, 2024, in Dallas. (STF Photo/Julio Cortez)

By KYLE HIGHTOWER – Associated Press
1 hour ago

BOSTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis is available to play as the Boston Celtics attempt to close out the Dallas Mavericks in Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday night.

“We expect to see him tonight,” coach Joe Mazzulla said.

Porzingis has missed the previous two games because of a dislocated tendon in his left ankle. Mazzulla said Porzingis will not have a minutes restriction.

He was cleared to play a limited role in Game 4, but never took off his warmups during Boston's 122-84 loss in Dallas. He had been listed as questionable Monday morning before going through an on-court workout about 2 1/2 hours before tipoff. The workout included shooting, some light-contact post work and lateral movement drills.

The Celtics have said that his tendon issue is unrelated to the calf strain the 7-foot-2 Latvian center sustained April 29 in the first round against Miami that led to him missing 10 games.

Porzingis averaged 13.5 points and 5.0 rebounds in his first six games this postseason, including 20 points, six rebounds and three blocked shots in Game 1 against Dallas.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba

