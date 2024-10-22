Celtics celebrate their 18th NBA title with banner-raising and ring ceremony

Nation & World News

The Boston Celtics have raised Banner 18 to the rafters
By JIMMY GOLEN – Associated Press
34 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have raised Banner 18 to the rafters.

The NBA’s most-decorated franchise celebrated its latest championship on Tuesday night in a ceremony before opening night against the New York Knicks. The players also received their championship rings.

The sold-out crowd at the TD Garden settled into its seats to see the Celtics take the court in special warm-up jackets trimmed in gold, with 18 championship trophies embroidered on the sleeve.

Some of the players paused their shooting to watch the video tracing their title journey, from the drafting of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum through the acquisition of Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis.

Another video featured highlights of John Havlicek and Bill Russell winning titles in the 1950s and ‘60s through the final seconds of the Celtics’ Game 5 win over the Dallas Mavericks last spring.

Six-time champion Bob Cousy came out in a wheelchair, followed by Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce and Ray Allen to see the 2024 championship banner go up next to the one they won in 2008. Gov. Maura Healey proclaimed Tuesday “Celtics Banner 18 Day” in Massachusetts.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

