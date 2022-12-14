Celtics blow big lead, rally back, beat Lakers 122-118 in OT

James scored 22 points after halftime for Los Angeles, but Smart hit his fourth 3-pointer with 45.8 seconds left to trim the Lakers' lead to 110-108.

Davis then bricked two free throws, echoing his miss on a potential winning free throw with 3.7 seconds left in regulation of what became an overtime loss for the Lakers at Philadelphia last Friday.

Tatum coolly tied it with his 14-footer near the baseline, and James missed a 3-pointer at the regulation buzzer.

TIP-INS

Celtics: Al Horford missed his fifth straight game. He is expected back this weekend. ... Robert Williams remained out recovering from preseason knee surgery, but he is expected to make his season debut soon.

Lakers: James had the 516th 30-point game of his career, passing Wilt Chamberlain for the second-most in NBA history. ... Dennis Schröder had two points and one assist against the Celtics, who signed him in the summer of 2021 after his negotiations to stay with the Lakers broke down. Boston traded the German guard to Houston last February, and he returned to the Lakers in September. ... Wenyen Gabriel missed his fifth straight game with a left shoulder sprain.

UP NEXT

Celtics: Host Orlando on Friday.

Lakers: Host Denver on Friday.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong