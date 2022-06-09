Celtics beat Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

The previous 39 times teams have split the first two games of the finals, the winner of Game 3 went on to win the series 82% of the time.

Feeding off the energy of the first TD Garden crowd to see an NBA Finals game since Boston’s last trip in 2010, the Celtics started fast and led by as many as 18 points in the first half.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, left, and Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) battle for a rebound during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, left, and Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) battle for a rebound during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) battles for a rebound against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) battles for a rebound against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) react during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) react during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) scrambles for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and \ forward Otto Porter Jr. (32)of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) scrambles for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and \ forward Otto Porter Jr. (32)of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) Credit: Michael Dwyer Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) scramble for a loose ball during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne Combined Shape Caption Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) scramble for a loose ball during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne) Credit: Steven Senne Credit: Steven Senne