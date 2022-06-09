ajc logo
X

Celtics beat Warriors 116-100, take 2-1 lead in NBA Finals

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) brings the ball up court against the Boston Celtics during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

National & World News
By KYLE HIGHTOWER, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals

BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 27 points, Jayson Tatum added 26 and the Boston Celtics beat back another third-quarter onslaught by the Golden State Warriors in a 116-100 victory Wednesday night that gave them a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals.

Marcus Smart added 24 points.

Stephen Curry led Golden State with 31 points and six 3-pointers. He had 15 points in a 33-25 third quarter by the Warriors but was hurt late in the fourth after Al Horford rolled into his leg on a loose ball. It was similar to a play during the regular season in which Smart dove into Curry’s legs while chasing a loose ball.

Klay Thompson broke out of a finals slump and finished with 25 points and five 3s.

Game 4 is Friday in Boston.

The previous 39 times teams have split the first two games of the finals, the winner of Game 3 went on to win the series 82% of the time.

Feeding off the energy of the first TD Garden crowd to see an NBA Finals game since Boston’s last trip in 2010, the Celtics started fast and led by as many as 18 points in the first half.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, left, and Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) battle for a rebound during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, left, and Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) battle for a rebound during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney, left, and Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) battle for a rebound during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) battles for a rebound against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) battles for a rebound against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) battles for a rebound against Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (5) and guard Klay Thompson (11) during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) react during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) react during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) react during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts to referee Courtney Kirkland (61) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) puts up a shot against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the third quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) scrambles for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and \ forward Otto Porter Jr. (32)of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) scrambles for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and \ forward Otto Porter Jr. (32)of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) scrambles for a loose ball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and \ forward Otto Porter Jr. (32)of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Credit: Michael Dwyer

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) scramble for a loose ball during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) scramble for a loose ball during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Combined ShapeCaption
Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) scramble for a loose ball during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Combined ShapeCaption
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts during the second quarter of Game 3 of basketball's NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, Wednesday, June 8, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Credit: Steven Senne

Credit: Steven Senne

Editors' Picks
The Falcons didn’t get Deshaun Watson. They were lucky9h ago
Dream acquire star guard Asia Durr from New York Liberty
8h ago
Braves’ Adam Duvall: ‘I didn’t feel like I just forgot how to hit overnight’
8h ago
Legendary Georgia Bulldogs swim coach Jack Bauerle retires
10h ago
Legendary Georgia Bulldogs swim coach Jack Bauerle retires
10h ago
At start of historic career, Georgia Tech’s Nicole Fegans wrestled with self-doubt
7h ago
The Latest
Cosby in video testimony denies sex abuse of teen in 1970s
15m ago
Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel
19m ago
Nola sharp, Phils hit 4 HRs, rout Brewers for 6th win in row
36m ago
Featured
Cobb County officers attended the high school graduation for the daughter of an officer who died from covid complications.

Credit: Cobb County police

After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
Georgia students’ private battle: Anxiety disorders in the classroom
Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top