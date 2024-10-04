Celtics beat the Nuggets 107-103 in the NBA's preseason opener at Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The NBA returned to the Persian Gulf on Friday for the third consecutive year, and the preseason schedule for the 2023-24 season opened with the Boston Celtics beating the Denver Nuggets 107-103 in a matchup of the two most recent championship clubs.

The Celtics and Nuggets will finish their two-game set in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Denver sat its starters in the second half and Boston sat four of its five starters after halftime, with Luke Kornet the exception. The teams combined to use 36 players — 18 apiece.