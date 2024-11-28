Cellphone outage in Denmark causes widespread disruption and hits emergency services

COPENHAGEN (AP) — One of Denmark's largest cellphone networks suffered severe outages Thursday that prevented people from contacting emergency services, forced at least one hospital to reduce non-critical medical care, and prompted security services in some regions to patrol the streets in search of people in need of help.

The network provider, TDC Net, said in a press release Thursday afternoon that the problems were likely due to an update carried out in the past 24 hours and that they had no reason to believe that disruptions could be due to cyber attacks.

Trains and buses in parts of the country also suffered delays due to signaling issues, with chaos in stations and people stuck on trains, Danish media reported.