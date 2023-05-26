X

Céline Dion cancels European concerts 'until I’m really ready to be back on stage'

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Céline Dion has canceled all her scheduled tour dates through April 2024 as she continues treatment for a rare neurological disorder

Céline Dion has canceled all her scheduled tour dates through April 2024 as she continues treatment for a rare neurological disorder.

"I'm so sorry to disappoint all of you once again," the singer said in a statement on social media. "I'm working really hard to build back my strength, but touring can be very difficult even when you're 100%. It's not fair to you to keep postponing the shows, and even though it breaks my heart, it's best that we cancel everything now until I'm really ready to be back on stage again.

A total of 42 European dates have been canceled, including stops in the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Poland, Czech Republic, Switzerland, Croatia, Germany, Hungary, Austria, England, Scotland and Ireland.

Earlier this year, Dion said stiff person syndrome was causing spasms that affect her ability to walk and sing.

"Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to,” she said.

Stiff person syndrome causes rigid muscles and painful muscle spasms, which can be triggered by such things as loud noises or light touch. The cause isn't known, but it is thought to be an autoimmune disorder. Severe cases can cause difficulty walking and hunched posture.

Dion, who has five Grammy Awards and two Academy Awards, is the bestselling female artist of all time with hits like “I’m Alive” and “My Heart Will Go On.”

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Suspect in death of Migos rapper Takeoff indicted on murder charge4h ago

Credit: ArLuther Lee

Fugitive Georgia lab ‘kingpin’ smuggled millions to Middle East, court records allege
5h ago

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
5h ago

BREAKING: Hyundai, LG to build $4.3B battery plant near Savannah
11h ago

BREAKING: Hyundai, LG to build $4.3B battery plant near Savannah
11h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Meet the N. Georgia bishop who hopes to heal the United Methodist Conference
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Jill Biden to promote women, youth on trip to Mideast, North Africa, Europe
6m ago
Saudi Arabia and the US say Sudan's warring sides appear to be better abiding by latest...
6m ago
Crash of private Japanese moon lander blamed on software, last-minute location switch
9m ago
Featured

After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
5h ago
7 Atlanta podcasts to take along on your Memorial Day Weekend drive
1h ago
Bill Torpy: Why Memorial Day is also a happy anniversary
5h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top