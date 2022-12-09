ajc logo
X

Celine brings rock music element into Hollywood fashion show

National & World News
By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr., Associated Press
37 minutes ago
Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Celine brought a new line of fashion into the Hollywood spotlight in front of a star-studded audience while infusing rock music into designer Hedi Slimane’s “Age of Indieness” show Thursday night.

The fashion brand's show at iconic Los Angeles landmark The Wiltern introduced glitzy black and gold gowns, faux fur coats, slim leather pants along with gold-button jackets and coats. Each model walked down the runway to the beat of The White Stripe’s rock-infused “Hello Operator” while displaying the latest collection from the fashion house.

The co-ed runway graced the eyes of several celebrities and entertainers including Cindy Crawford, Doja Cat, Brie Larson, Justin Hoffman, Paris Hilton, Kid Cudi, Paris Jackson, Ava Phillippe, Wiz Khalifa and Courtney Cox. Crawford watched as her daughter, Kaia Gerber, strutted in a glittery gold dress.

Slimane incorporated men and womenswear. Some of the pieces worn were red blazers with gold trims, high-heeled black leather boots, black suits and gold feathers hanging from jackets.

Once the show finished, Slimane briefly marched onstage holding Gerber's hand, waved and took a bow at audience members – mostly dressed in black – who stood and applauded his fashion efforts.

The fall/winter fashion show ultimately turned into a big party in the lobby area as attendees were served food and drinks before being graced by live performances lasting a couple hours in the theater.

A night centered around rock aesthetics was wrapped up with performances by Iggy Pop, The Strokes, Interpol and The Kills.

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Credit: Jordan Strauss

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink/AJC

The Jolt: These Georgia voters cast blank ballots in Senate runoff1h ago

Credit: TNS

HBO docuseries shines light on controversial church’s plans in Ga.
2h ago

Credit: AJC file photo

Resignations, new chair amid shakeup on MARTA Board
2h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Man accused of setting Gwinnett law office on fire, killing ex-wife’s attorney
12h ago

Credit: Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office

Man accused of setting Gwinnett law office on fire, killing ex-wife’s attorney
12h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: Delays downtown, on I-285 after 2 tractor-trailer crashes
16m ago
The Latest

Credit: Darko Bandic

Portugal coach: Ronaldo did not threaten to leave World Cup
4m ago
Germany: Judges confirm arrest of 23 alleged coup plotters
5m ago
Russian man jailed 8 1/2 years for Ukraine action criticism
10m ago
Featured

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State championships: Preview of the Georgia high school football finals
Viktor Bout: What we know about the Russian prisoner released by U.S. in Brittney Griner...
23h ago
Baby Jayla: Born weighing 14.6 oz, Georgia preemie defies odds
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top