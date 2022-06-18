ajc logo
X

Celia, Blas weaken, but still bring heavy rain, surf

National & World News
15 minutes ago
Celia weakened to a tropical depression off Central America Saturday, as Tropical Storm Blas headed out to sea off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Celia weakened to a tropical depression off Central America Saturday, as Tropical Storm Blas headed out to sea off Mexico’s southern Pacific coast.

Celia is expected to remain off the coast of El Salvador and Guatemala over the weekend before moving west, toward Mexico, next week. The depression could still bring large rainfalls to the already-soaked Central American countries, and could regenerate into a storm.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center warned of heavy rains over portions of Central America and Mexico.

The Hurricane Center said Celia had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was about 80 miles (130 kms) south-southwest of San Salvador. It was moving northwest at 5 mph (7 kph).

Tropical Storm Blas continued to weaken Saturday in the Pacific. Blas was located about 355 miles (575 kms) south of the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph) and was moving west-northwest at 6 mph (9 kph).

The storm was bringing dangerous surf to the coast. The region was battered when Hurricane Agatha came ashore near Puerto Angel on May 30.

Editors' Picks
Buford charity shut down amid allegations it was undercover illegal gambling13h ago
Officer shoots man outside federal courthouse in downtown Atlanta
14h ago
If Hawks go big with trade, Rudy Gobert is prime target
16h ago
OPINION: The hits keep coming for Herschel Walker, but do voters care?
OPINION: The hits keep coming for Herschel Walker, but do voters care?
Mt. Bethel megachurch is halfway to raising $13.1 million settlement
23h ago
The Latest
In Ukraine, funeral for activist killed and mourned in war
12m ago
Biden's optimism collides with mounting political challenges
14m ago
Bitcoin drops below $20,000 as crypto selloff quickens
45m ago
Featured
For more than 16 years, David Fahey ran The King's Cleft children's ministry with his wife, Kathy Fahey, who died in February. The couple took in children with severe disabilities or who had been given up by adopted families. Amid accusations of physical abuse, though, state authorities have effectively dismantled the ministry. Fahey faces multiple felony charges. (TYSON HORNE / TYSON.HORNE@AJC.COM)

Credit: Tyson Horne / Tyson.Horne@ajc.com

GA officials botched abuse investigation into children’s ministry
Noise-weary Sandy Springs residents want I-285 sound barrier
DeKalb still contracting with company founded by woman guilty of PPP fraud
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top