BreakingNews
GBI called to scene of heavy police activity near I-75 in Bartow

Celebrating Auburn fans can once again heave toilet paper into Toomer's Oaks

Auburn fans will once again be able to celebrate victories by rolling the oak trees at Toomer’s Corner with toilet paper

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
57 minutes ago
X

AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Auburn fans will once again be able to celebrate victories by rolling the oak trees at Toomer's Corner with toilet paper.

Auburn had asked fans not to roll the new trees after their planting in February 2017 until they were established enough to avoid damage. The trees were removed after being poisoned by Alabama fan Harvey Updyke in 2010.

Two new live oaks were planted in 2015 but both were removed after being damaged by fire while celebrating a win over LSU.

“The rolling of Toomer’s Corner is one of the nation’s top sports traditions,” Auburn President Christopher B. Roberts said. “Our fans have come together for decades on the corner of Magnolia and College to celebrate our big wins.

"In recent years, we continued our cherished tradition by rolling different trees, but I am very excited that the Auburn family will once again be able to roll our most prominent trees.”

Updyke, who died in 2020, had pleaded guilty to poisoning the trees, which were planted between 1937 and 1939.

Authorities learned what had happened only after Updyke, using a pseudonym, announced what he had done on a call-in sports talk show. Updyke said he was upset after Auburn beat Alabama in 2010 and then went on to win the national championship.

He served six months in jail for damaging an agricultural crop and was ordered to turn over $800,000 but paid only a fraction of the amount.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll

Editors' Picks

Credit: Georgia Department of Transportation

BREAKING
GBI called to scene of heavy police activity near I-75 in Bartow14m ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Board of Regents approves Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field
31m ago

Credit: Emily Haney

Fed court shoots down appeal of ex-insurance chief Jim Beck’s conviction
38m ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Sexual harassment hearing against Fulton commissioner ends without ruling
1h ago

Credit: Rebecca Wright

Sexual harassment hearing against Fulton commissioner ends without ruling
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Talk of bipartisanship at annual Chamber luncheon belies D.C. gridlock
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Matt Licari/Invision/AP

Louis Cato, TV late night bandleader, offers 'Reflections,' a new album of 'laid bare...
6m ago
Thousands of Los Angeles city workers walk off job for 24 hours alleging unfair labor...
11m ago
White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation's public...
16m ago
Featured

Credit: John Spink

$1.58B Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs in tonight’s drawing from Atlanta
2h ago
For rural Georgia families, accessing services for autism is ‘a full-time job’
9h ago
Atlanta events to mark this week's 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop, including a big free...
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top