CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys remain in contact amid holdout, Jerry Jones says

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the team remains in contact with receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is holding out while seeking a new contract
FILE - Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) runs on the field before an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Dec 24, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. CeeDee Lamb is not reporting to training camp while he waits for a new contract, a person familiar with the All-Pro wide receiver’s decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday, July 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Doug Murray, File)
By DAN GREENSPAN – Associated Press
53 minutes ago

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys remain in contact with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is holding out of training camp while seeking a new contract, owner Jerry Jones said Friday.

“I don’t think that’s anything I would comment on as far as proximity on meeting of minds, but we’re all talking,” Jones said.

Lamb is going into the last year of his rookie contract after being drafted 17th overall in 2020. He led the NFL in receptions last season (135) and was second in yards receiving (1,749) and third in touchdown receptions (12).

Lamb previously skipped minicamp in June, a decision that came one day after Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson agreed to the most valuable contract for a non-quarterback in league history.

Lamb and Jefferson are effectively neck-and-neck in career statistics after being selected six picks apart in the first round in 2020. What Lamb and his representatives can point to while arguing he's worth a record-setting deal is that the 25-year-old has increased his production in receptions, yards receiving and touchdown receptions in each of his four seasons.

While the offense has worked to mitigate Lamb’s absence in camp, with third-year receiver Jalen Tolbert in particular seeing increased reps, quarterback Dak Prescott hopes Lamb will be back with the team soon.

“My birthday just passed, got a great ‘happy birthday’ message from him, and that led to some talks,” Prescott said. “Yeah, man, I know he just shared with me he’s wanting to get back, ready to get back, hoping this thing gets done for him. I know I am as well, and hopefully we get him back sooner than later. But I know he’s grinding, I know he’s itching and working, and he’s ready to be back with the boys.”

