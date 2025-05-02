Nation & World News
Nation & World News

CDC reports 216 child deaths this flu season, the most in 15 years

More U.S. children have died this flu season than at any time since the swine flu pandemic 15 years ago
FILE - A flu vaccine is displayed at a pharmacy in New York, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A flu vaccine is displayed at a pharmacy in New York, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon, File)
By MIKE STOBBE – Associated Press
Updated 0 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — More U.S. children have died this flu season than at any time since the swine flu pandemic 15 years ago, according to a federal report released Friday.

The 216 pediatric deaths reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eclipse the 207 reported last year. It's the most since the 2009-2010 H1N1 global flu pandemic.

It's startling that the number already is this high, given that the flu season is still going on. The final pediatric death tally for the 2023-2024 flu season wasn't counted until autumn.

“This number that we have now is almost certainly an undercount, and one that — when the season is declared over, and they compile all the data — it's almost certain to go up,” said Dr. Sean O’Leary of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

There are likely several contributors to this season's severity, but a big one is that fewer children get flu shots, added O'Leary, a University of Colorado pediatric infectious diseases specialist.

The flu vaccination rate for U.S. children has plummeted from about 64% five years ago to 49% this season.

Flu vaccinations may not prevent people from coming down with symptoms, but research shows they are highly effective at preventing hospitalizations and deaths, O'Leary said, adding that the decline in vaccinations “is certainly playing a role" in this season's loss of life.

The season has not only been hard on children. CDC officials have described it as " highly severe," and estimate that so far there have been at least 47 million illnesses, 610,000 hospitalizations and 26,000 deaths this season.

The good news is that flu indicators have been waning since February.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - A doctor performs an ultrasound scan on a pregnant woman at a hospital in Chicago, Aug. 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Teresa Crawford, File)

Credit: AP

US maternal death rate rose slightly last year, health officials say

FDA scrutiny of Novavax COVID-19 vaccine sparks uncertainty about other shots

Email mistake reveals secret plans to end research on Head Start and other child safety net programs

The Latest

President Donald Trump arrives to give a commencement address at the University of Alabama, Thursday, May 1, 2025, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.(AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Credit: AP

The Latest: Trump administration asks Supreme Court to strip protections from Venezuelan migrants

6m ago

Ruth Buzzi, comedy sketch player on groundbreaking series 'Laugh-In,' dies at 88

10m ago

Drones strike ship carrying aid to Gaza, organizers say

11m ago

Featured

ajc.com

Credit: Philip Robibero/AJC; Sources: Getty Images

AJC poll: Democratic support plummets in Georgia as base demands more fight

New AJC poll shows weak support for Democrats among Georgia voters.

Georgia woman wins $70M verdict after legs amputated

A Georgia jury has awarded $70 million to a Camilla woman who says she lost both her legs above the knee because doctors gave her a medication overdose and botched her care.

Trump policies could spark protest at Georgia college commencements

Colleges and universities are navigating an uncertain federal landscape, and tensions could play out with protests during this year's commencements.