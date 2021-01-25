CDC publishes paper on NFL's efforts to play 2020 season

From Sept. 27 to Oct. 10, a total of 41 cases were identified among players and staff members. Of those, 21 were believed to have resulted from within-club transmission at a single team, requiring closure of that team's facilities.

The league then added a more intensive protocol starting in October, including the start of high-risk interaction tracing and daily testing. On Nov. 21, a league-wide adoption of the protocol was mandated though the end of the season.

The paper noted at least three limitations:

—The metrics from wearable devices rely on people using them.

—Determination of high-risk contact status is based on interviews and “subject to recall and reporting bias.

—Household exposures are based on self-report.” And the source and date of transmission of the virus cannot be confirmed.

