ajc logo
X

CDC: New listeria outbreak tied to 23 illnesses, 1 death

National & World News
By MIKE STOBBE, Associated Press
1 hour ago
One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are being tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin

NEW YORK (AP) — One death and nearly two dozen hospitalizations are tied to a new listeria outbreak of unknown origin, health officials said Thursday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has not identified a food that might be spreading the deadly bacteria, but officials said the public should be alert to symptoms and the possibility of infection.

Those symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea.

Listeria can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

CDC officials say nearly all the 23 people known to have been infected in the outbreak either live in, or traveled to, Florida about a month before they got sick.

Listeria is one of the most dangerous forms of food poisoning, and 22 of the infected people were hospitalized. One person from Illinois died and one pregnant woman lost her fetus, the CDC said.

Listeria symptoms usually start one to four weeks after eating contaminated food, but can start as soon as the same day.

The first cases occurred in January of this year, but have continued through this month, when two of the people got sick, CDC officials said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Editors' Picks
Opinion: No accountability for Georgia students, no autonomy for teachers11h ago
Tyler Matzek, Eddie Rosario look like major-leaguers in Gwinnett rehab outings
19h ago
Gwinnett parents whose daughter died in house fire found on Appalachian Trail
6h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
11h ago
Family of man killed in ‘nightmare’ Buckhead triple shooting wants answers
11h ago
Woman killed when 14-year-old crashes car into her home after police pursuit, cops say
3h ago
The Latest
Spirit's delay allows airline bidding war time to play out
5m ago
EXPLAINER: Why Court's EPA-climate change ruling matters
10m ago
Jackson sworn in, becomes 1st Black woman on Supreme Court
11m ago
Featured
Paige Forrester, 18, of Columbia, Alabama is seen before prom at Shepherd Center in Atlanta on Friday, April 22, 2022. Forrester was admitted on Jan. 13 after a car accident caused a spinal cord injury. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: Arvin Temkar

PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
10h ago
‘Breakdown’ Season 2, Ep. 18: ‘Death in a Hot Car; Mistake or Murder?’
11h ago
Atlanta to start city ambulance service after frustrations mount with Grady EMS
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top