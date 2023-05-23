CDC investigating salmonella outbreak in 6 states linked to Papa Murphy's cookie dough

The number of sick people is likely higher than the number reported, and the outbreak could extend to other states, CDC officials said.

The take-and-bake pizza company — based in Vancouver, Washington — has temporarily stopped selling their raw chocolate chip cookie dough and s’more bars dough. Although a picture of desserts, including cookies and s'more bars, could be seen on their website Tuesday, those items were not available to order.

People who have the dough in their homes should throw it away, and items and surfaces that may have touched the dough should be washed in the dishwasher or with hot, soapy water, according to the CDC.

Investigators are working to identify the contaminated ingredient in the raw cookie dough.

Most people infected with salmonella develop diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment, according to the CDC.

Children under 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness.