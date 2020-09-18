CDC drops controversial testing advice that caused backlash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention essentially returned to its previous testing guidance, getting rid of language posted last month that said people who didn't feel sick didn't need to get tested. That change had set off a rash of criticism from health experts who couldn't fathom why the nation's top public health agency would say such a thing amid a pandemic that has been difficult to control.

Health officials were evasive about why they had made the change in August, and some speculated it was forced on the CDC by political appointees within the Trump administration.