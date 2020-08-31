CDC: 94% of coronavirus-related deaths have underlying medical conditions

Explore US surpasses 6 million coronavirus cases

On Monday, the nation passed 6 million confirmed coronavirus cases, according to Johns Hopkins University. More cases cases have been reported in the U.S. than any other country, far more than No. 2 Brazil at 3,862,311 or India’s third-ranked number of 3,621,245. Globally, 25,245,930 cases have been reported.

On Sunday, the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration promised the review of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. will be transparent to the public, with any clearance by the agency driven by data alone.

Commissioner Stephen Hahn responded to questions about the different ways the FDA could clear a vaccine for use: either under an emergency authorization, likely based on more limited data and for use in a narrow group, or a broader approval that could lead to wider use.

“We’ve said all along we’re not going to pre-judge what mechanism we’re going to use to authorize or approve a vaccine,” Hahn told Bloomberg News by phone. “We’re going to let the data dictate that. The data will dictate what kind of decision is made on the vaccine.”

No decision on that has been made because the agency hasn’t seen trial results yet, he said.

Hahn said the agency will share as much of the data on any vaccine it reviews as is possible. The agency has scheduled an Oct. 22 meeting of outside experts to discuss a vaccine. At this point, however, large, final-stage trials of experimental shots by Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and others haven’t been completed or offered enough data to make a public judgment on.

U.S. health officials have been preparing for the roll-out of a vaccine. Under the White House’s “Operation Warp Speed” program, the government has made agreements with drugmakers to fund vaccine development and manufacturing.