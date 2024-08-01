CBS names Dickerson, DuBois as co-anchors of the "CBS Evening News," replacing Norah O'Donnell

John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois will co-anchor the "CBS Evening News" following the departure of Norah O'Donnell later this year, the network said Thursday.

Dickerson is a former host of “Face the Nation” and “CBS This Morning” for the network. The former Time magazine White House correspondent has been anchoring a nightly newscast for CBS' streaming service most recently.

DuBois, a veteran anchor for CBS' local affiliate in New York City, has also contributed reporting to various CBS newscasts.