BreakingNews
Public cost of Atlanta’s police and fire training center to be double
X

CBS is television's most popular network for 15th straight year

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press
1 hour ago
CBS is television's most popular network for the 15th straight year, even though the bragging rights don't mean quite what they used to

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS claimed the distinction of most-watched television network for the 15th straight year, even as those bragging rights don't mean what they used to.

The network averaged just under 6 million viewers on a typical moment in prime time for the season that just concluded, the Nielsen company said on Friday. NBC was the second most popular, followed by Fox and ABC — the same pecking order as last year.

All of the networks lost viewers from the year before, with NBC's 13% decline the steepest and Fox's 1% drop the smallest, Nielsen said.

CBS' winning streak began in a different era, back when the mention of streaming or cord-cutting would earn a quizzical look. Its viewership average during that 2008-09 season was 11.75 million, nearly double what it was this year.

In comparison, ABC and Fox both lost more than half of their live viewers from the 2008-09 season, while NBC was down 33% from that time, when it was at an ebb, Nielsen said.

Quite simply, viewers have far more choices today and are accustomed to creating their own entertainment schedules. The broadcast networks also benefit from that; CBS said that within 35 days, a typical episode of “CSI: Vegas” more than doubles its viewership from the night it first airs.

But, increasingly, live events like sports are what brings viewers to network television. NBC's “Sunday Night Football” was the most popular program this past season, averaging 18.5 million live viewers, Nielsen said.

“Sunday Night Football” first aired on NBC in 2006. Longevity was a key component in other popular shows. The most-watched drama on the night it first airs, CBS' “NCIS,” has been on the network's schedule since 2003. The most popular comedy, CBS' “Young Sheldon,” first aired in 2017, but it was a spinoff from “The Big Bang Theory,” which began a decade earlier.

The most-watched news program in prime time, CBS' “60 Minutes,” has been on the air since 1968. The most-watched reality show, NBC's “The Voice,” began in 2011.

All but two of the 10 most-watched scripted shows were dramas. “Young Sheldon” and CBS' “Ghosts” were the two exceptions.

CBS had seven of the 10 most popular scripted shows. The others were producer Dick Wolf's “Chicago Fire,” “Chicago Med” and “Chicago P.D.” trilogy on NBC.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Haralson County Sheriff's Office

A Georgia man has been missing for 34 years; there’s hope his body may be found2h ago

UPDATE: Two arrested after making threats to The Museum School
45m ago

Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sandy Springs mom rents theater to screen “The Little Mermaid”
3h ago

Credit: John Spink

In Georgia, COVID-19 emergency is over, but the virus hasn’t disappeared
4h ago

Credit: John Spink

In Georgia, COVID-19 emergency is over, but the virus hasn’t disappeared
4h ago

Credit: Tony Walsh/UGAAA

Georgia dismisses baseball coach Scott Stricklin
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Videos, 911 calls capture frantic response to deadly New Mexico rampage
9m ago
Debt ceiling explained: What to know about the showdown in Washington as default looms
18m ago
Iowa AD Gary Barta announces retirement after 17 years at Big Ten school
19m ago
Featured

Grandson takes 93-year-old grandma to visit every U.S. national park
Braves hit home run with OutKast bobblehead night
8h ago
After stroke at age 11, Cobb student graduating from high school
11h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top