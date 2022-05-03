CBS declares television season victory with weeks to go

NBC, which aired the Super Bowl and Winter Olympics this season, said it will finish first among the advertiser-friendly demographic of 18-to-49-year-old viewers.

CBS won last week in prime time, averaging 4.4 million viewers. ABC had 3.3 million, NBC had 2.8 million, Fox had 2 million, Univision had 1.4 million, Ion Television had 1 million and Telemundo averaged 910,000.

Fox News Channel was the most popular cable network in prime time, averaging 2.29 million viewers. TNT had 2.13 million, ESPN had 1.55 million, MSNBC had 1.14 million and HGTV had 1.03 million.

ABC's “World News Tonight” won the evening news ratings race with an average of 7.2 million viewers. NBC's “Nightly News” had 6.6 million and the “CBS Evening News” had 4.6 million.

For the week of April 25-May 1, the top 20 prime-time programs, their networks and viewerships:

1. “FBI,” CBS, 7.56 million.

2. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.53 million.

3. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 6.91 million.

4. “American Idol” (Sunday), ABC, 6.57 million.

5. “FBI: International,” CBS, 6.1 million.

6. “American Idol” (Monday), ABC, 5.823 million.

7. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 5.815 million.

8. “Survivor,” CBS, 5.72 million.

9. “FBI: Most Wanted,” CBS, 5.44 million.

10. “America's Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 5.36 million.

11. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (Sunday, 8 p.m.), CBS, 5.21 million.

12. “NCIS: Los Angeles” (Sunday, 9 p.m.), CBS, 5.19 million.

13. “911,” Fox, 5.08 million.

14. “This is Us,” NBC, 4.93 million.

15. “Law & Order: SVU,” NBC, 4.89 million.

16. "Magnum, P.I., CBS, 4.81 million.

17. “United States of Al,” CBS, 4.62 million.

18. “911: Lone Star,” Fox, 4.58 million.

19. “NFL Draft, Round 1,” ESPN, 4.44 million.

20. “The Price is Right,” CBS, 4.37 million.