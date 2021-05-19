CBS bets on 'CSI' revival, 'NCIS,' 'FBI' franchises in fall

Another fall newcomer is the comedy “Ghosts,” about the new owners (Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar) of a country estate that comes with spirits described as “eclectic.” It’s based on a eponymous British series, a critical darling.

Midseason shows will include the medical drama “Good Sam," with Sophia Bush and Jason Isaacs; the comedy “Smallwood,” starring Pete Holmes, Katie Lowes and Chi McBride and based on pro bowler Tom Smallwood's second-act career, and the reality show “Come Dance With Me.”

An unusual entry is “The Activist,” described as a competition series in which teams try to bring “meaningful change” in the areas of health, education or the environment. The goal: to seek funding and awareness from world leaders at an international summit.

The drama “All Rise” and comedy “The Unicorn” have been canceled.

Two CBS series will be making the jump to streaming on Paramount+, the network's ViacomCBS corporate sibling. Dramas “Evil” and “Seal Team” will be available only on the service, although the latter will air four episodes on CBS this fall before its time slot goes to another series.

CBS' night-by-night fall schedule, all times Eastern:

MONDAY

8 p.m. — “The Neighborhood.”

8:30 p.m. — "Bob Hearts Abishola."

9 p.m. — “NCIS."

10 p.m. — “NCIS: Hawai'i.”

Tuesday:

8 p.m. — “FBI."

9 p.m. — “FBI: International."

10 p.m. — “FBI: Most Wanted."

Wednesday:

8 p.m. — “Survivor."

9 p.m. — “Tough as Nails.”

10 p.m. — “CSI: Vegas.”

Thursday:

8 p.m. — “Young Sheldon.”

8:30 p.m. — ”United States of Al."

9 p.m. — “Ghosts.”

9:30 p.m. — “B Positive.”

10 p.m. — “Bull."

Friday:

8 p.m. — “S.W.A.T.”

9 p.m. — “Magnum P.I.”

10 p.m. “Blue Bloods.”

Saturday:

8-10 p.m. — Saturday reruns.

10 p.m. — “48 Hours.”

Sunday:

7 p.m. — “60 Minutes.”

8 p.m. — “The Equalizer.”

9 p.m. “NCIS: Los Angeles.”

10 p.m. “Seal Team.”