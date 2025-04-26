Cavs rule Darius Garland out for Game 3 against Heat with sprained toe

It was the latest event in a newsy few days for Garland, who created a stir — and raised Miami's ire a bit — by saying after Game 2 that Cleveland's offensive game plan was to "pick on Tyler Herro.”

Herro, Miami's All-Star guard, wasn't amused and responded Friday. “To go to the media to talk about the game plan and this and that says a lot about him,” Herro said. “I’m not worried about Darius Garland. Somebody that doesn’t play defense shouldn’t be talking, either.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra shrugged it off as Cleveland just talking after winning two games. Atkinson said Saturday he doesn't control what players say.

“Tyler’s a great player. He’s an All-Star. Great competitor, great competitor on both ends, much like Darius," Atkinson said. "It's like the playground, right? You go out there ... sometimes there’s some verbal stuff. I think it’s overblown. And once that ball is thrown up, none of that stuff matters.”

Garland averaged 24 points (second on the team behind Donovan Mitchell) and a team-best seven assists per game in the first two games of the series.

For the season, Garland averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists for Cleveland. The Cavs entered Saturday 62-15 when Garland plays this season, including playoffs, and 4-3 when he does not.

