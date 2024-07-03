Nation & World News

Cavendish breaks Merckx’s record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory

Mark Cavendish has broken Eddy Merckx's long-standing record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory
Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish crosses the finish line to win a record 35th Tour de France stage win to break the record of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx in the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish crosses the finish line to win a record 35th Tour de France stage win to break the record of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx in the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)
SAINT-VULBAS, France (AP) — Mark Cavendish broke Eddy Merckx's long-standing record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Cavendish sprinted for the win in the fifth stage of the Tour, pulling away some 100 meters from the line despite being bunched in. He crossed the line ahead of Jasper Philipsen and then jumped into the arms of a teammate.

Two-time champion Tadej Pogacar retained the race leader's yellow jersey, but the day belonged to Cavendish.

He equaled Merckx's mark of 34 wins during the 2021 Tour and went close to No. 35 in the seventh stage last year when he was narrowly beaten to the line by Philipsen. He then crashed a day later and broke his right collarbone.

Merckx, the Belgian considered the most dominant rider in cycling history, won his 34 individual stages at the Tour from 1969-75.

Cavendish's decision to give it one more shot paid off.

“I just wanted to get the run-in to do it. I’m a little bit in disbelief. Astana put a big gamble on this year to make sure we’re good at the Tour de France," Cavendish said. "We’ve done it."

With his 2023 race ending early, Cavendish decided to put off retirement by a year and came back to try again.

Finally, Cavendish made cycling history — 16 years after winning his first Tour stage back in 2008.

Other riders were happy for Cavendish, with several stopping to speak with or hug him after the 177.4-kilometer (110-mile) leg from Saint-Jean-De-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas

Merckx amassed his wins in the 1960s and 70s, an era during which his domination was such that he earned the nickname “The Cannibal.” Unlike Merckx, who won a record five Tours, Cavendish, who specializes in the sprints, has never won the overall title.

But Cavendish’s speed, prowess and longevity among his fellow sprinters have no equal at the Tour.

Cavendish won the Tour de France best sprinter’s green jersey twice. He also has won stages at all three Grand Tours — Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Spanish Vuelta — and became a world champion in 2011.

Cavendish joined Astana after his contract with Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl expired and he was overlooked for the 2022 edition of the Tour.

Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish celebrates after winning a record 35th Tour de France stage win to break the record of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx during during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish celebrates after winning a record 35th Tour de France stage win to break the record of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx during during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (Thomas Samson/Pool Photo via AP)

Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish crosses the finish line for a record 35th Tour de France stage win, breaking the record of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx, in the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, follows teammate France's Pavel Sivakov, with teammate Britain's Adam Yates in third position and Italy's Alberto Bettiol in fourth position during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, Poland's Michal Kwiatkowski, second left, and France's Clement Russo, third from right, rides in the pack during the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay)

FILE - Mark Cavendish of Great Britain reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Cholet and Chateauroux, central France, Wednesday July 9, 2008. Mark Cavendish broke Eddy Merckx's long-standing record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory on Wednesday July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Christophe Ena, File)

Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish celebrates his record 35th Tour de France stage win to break the record of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx in the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish celebrates his record 35th Tour de France stage win to break the record of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx in the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

FILE - Mark Cavendish of Great Britain reacts as he crosses the finish line to win the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race between Cholet and Chateauroux, central France, Wednesday July 9, 2008. Mark Cavendish broke Eddy Merckx's long-standing record for most career Tour de France stage wins with his 35th victory on Wednesday July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Laurent Rebours, File)

Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish celebrates his record 35th Tour de France stage win to break the record of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx in the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

Denmark's Mads Pedersen, rear, crashes as Britain's sprinter Mark Cavendish, far right, sprints to the finish line to win a record 35th Tour de France stage win to break the record of Belgian legend Eddy Merckx in the fifth stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 177.4 kilometers (110.2 miles) with start in Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne and finish in Saint-Vulbas, France, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

