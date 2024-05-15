Nation & World News

Cavaliers without Donovan Mitchell, Caris LeVert as they try to stave off elimination vs. Celtics

The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to extend their season without star Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert, who were both ruled out prior to Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with Boston
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell looks on during the the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series against the Boston Celtics, Monday, May 13, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

36 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — The Cleveland Cavaliers will try to extend their season without All-Star Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert, who were both ruled out prior to Game 5 of their Eastern Conference semifinals matchup with Boston on Wednesday night.

Mitchell is dealing with a strained left calf and LeVert has a bruised left knee. The Cavs trail the matchup with the Celtics 3-1. Cleveland will also be without center Jarrett Allen for the eighth consecutive game as he continues to work back from a rib injury he sustained in the previous round against Orlando.

Center Kristaps Porzingis remains out for Boston with a strained right calf. He has not played in this series.

Mitchell's teammates stepped up in his absence in Game 4, falling 109-102 in the closest game of the matchup.

Mitchell is averaging 29.6 points in these playoffs. LeVert is averaging 10.1 points off the bench.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) goes to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guards Darius Garland, right, and Caris LeVert (3) during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, May 13, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

