Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA's drug policy with positive tests

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Tuesday for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

According to the league, the 32-year-old Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, commonly used by body builders and weight lifters for muscle enhancement.

Thompson will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Cavs play the first of two games in three days at Milwaukee.