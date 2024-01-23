BreakingNews
Crews battling large fire at Forest Park warehouse; 1 injured
Nation & World News

Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson suspended 25 games for violating NBA's drug policy with positive tests

Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA for violating its anti-drug policy
Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) watch the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis (9) and Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) watch the ball during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
10 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA on Tuesday for violating the league's anti-drug policy.

According to the league, the 32-year-old Thompson tested positive for ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, commonly used by body builders and weight lifters for muscle enhancement.

Thompson will begin serving his suspension Wednesday when the Cavs play the first of two games in three days at Milwaukee.

There was no immediate comment from Thompson or the Cavs.

Thompson is in his second stint with the Cavs, who originally drafted the Canadian with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2011 draft. The 6-foot-11 Thompson has become a beloved player in Cleveland. He was a member of the 2016 NBA championship team, which won the city's first major pro sports title since 1964.

Thompson spent his first nine seasons as a pro with the Cavs before bouncing around. He's also played with Boston, Sacramento, Indiana, Chicago and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Cavs, who have won eight straight games, re-signed him as a free agent before this season. He's averaging 3.8 points and 3.9 rebounds in 12 minutes.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Atlanta Hawks' Dejounte Murray (5) shoots and scores against Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

San Antonio Spurs' Cedi Osman, center, is greeted by Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson, right, as Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell looks on, left, after an NBA basketball game in Cleveland, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Phil Long)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Washington Wizards forward Eugene Omoruyi, left, fouls Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (12) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024 in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Cleveland Cavaliers' Tristan Thompson shoots against Washington Wizards' Corey Kispert (24) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

© 2024 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top