Nation & World News

Cavaliers to interview Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori for head coaching vacancy, AP source says

A person familiar with the meeting tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Cavaliers will interview Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori for their head coaching vacancy in the next few days
Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori, left, listens to referee Marc Davis (8) explain a call during the second half of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori, left, listens to referee Marc Davis (8) explain a call during the second half of Game 5 of the Western Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks, Thursday, May 30, 2024, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
1 hour ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers will interview Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori for their head coaching vacancy — the fifth known candidate in Cleveland's search — in the next few days, a person familiar with the meeting told The Associated Press on Monday.

A long-time NBA assistant, Nori assumed bench duties during the playoffs when Minnesota coach Chris Finch suffered a knee injury and had limited mobility.

Nori joins a list of candidates in Cleveland that will continue to grow, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting during the search to find J.B. Bickerstaff's replacement.

ESPN.com was first to report the Cavs' interest in Nori.

Bickerstaff was fired one week after the Cavs' postseason ended with a second-round loss to Boston. The Cavs respected the job Bickerstaff did, but feel a new voice is necessary to take the team further.

Cleveland improved each season under Bickerstaff, and the Cavs were among the Eastern Conference's top teams all season despite numerous injuries. They won a seven-game series over Orlando in the firs round.

Nori has been on Minnesota's staff since 2021. He's also worked with Toronto, Sacramento, Denver and Detroit.

The 40-year-old Nori is an Ohio native.

Last week, the Cavs opened their search by receiving permission to speak with Golden State assistant Kenny Atkinson, New Orleans assistant James Borrego, New York assistant Johnnie Bryant and Miami assistant Chris Quinn.

Both Atkinson and Borrego are former head coaches. Bryant is an interesting candidate because of his relationship with Cavs All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, who is eligible to sign a long-term contract extension with Cleveland this summer.

Bryant and Mitchell worked together in Utah.

Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman stressed the team would be methodical in finding a new coach. Ideally, he would like to have the coach in place for the NBA draft on June 26, but hinted it could take longer.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori, left, confers with head coach Chris Finch in the second half of Game 7 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Minnesota Timberwolves assistant coach Micah Nori directs his team in the first half of Game 7 of an NBA second-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets, Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: Combined photos

Georgia court sets Oct. 4 as tentative hearing date in Fani Willis appeal26m ago

Credit: Courtesy photo/Carl Juste

BREAKING
Appeals judges rule against Fearless Fund grant for Black women
13m ago

Credit: Special

INSIDE CITY HALL
Frustration brews over MARTA Five Points station closure

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump conviction gives the GOP another chance to do the right thing

Credit: AP

OPINION
Ex-Lt. Gov. Duncan: Trump conviction gives the GOP another chance to do the right thing

Credit: Bob Andres

Could naturalized immigrants help sway the 2024 election in Georgia?
The Latest

Credit: AP

Trump's case casts a spotlight on movement to restore voting rights to those convicted of...
8m ago
Seeking to spotlight Republican resistance, Senate Democrats renew push for IVF rights
12m ago
Padres' Tucupita Marcano under investigation by MLB for gambling on baseball, AP source...
14m ago
Featured

Credit: courtesy photo

What’s next, and what do metro Atlanta valedictorians wish they had known?
PHOTOS: Megan Thee Stallion at State Farm Arena
Summer fun is here: 6 activities for your June calendar