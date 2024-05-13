Nation & World News

Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell to miss Game 4 against the Celtics with a strained left calf

Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Monday with a left calf injury, a devastating loss that will make it even tougher for Cleveland to get back in the series
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, shoots over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell, right, shoots over Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
By TOM WITHERS – Associated Press
9 minutes ago

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell will miss Game 4 against the Boston Celtics on Monday with a left calf injury, a devastating loss that will make it even tougher for Cleveland to get back in the series.

Mitchell, who has been dealing with a left knee injury for months, got hurt in the closing minutes of Cleveland's loss on Saturday in Game 3.

The five-time All-Star is averaging 29.6 points in his second postseason with Cleveland. He scored 33 on Saturday in the Cavs' 106-93 loss as the Celtics took a 2-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Mitchell received treatment on the bench during a timeout, but clearly was slowed during game action. With the Celtics up by 13 and closing out the win, Mitchell left the court in the final two minutes and went to the locker room.

Mitchell did not take part in the team's morning shootaround, opting for treatment and film work.

He arrived at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse shortly before 5 p.m., two hours before the opening tip.

Earlier, Cavs guard Darius Garland said it will be imperative for the team remain in attack mode if Mitchell is out.

“Just be aggressive,” Garland said. “Play as a team, keep the ball moving and trust each other. We have a lot of guys that are super confident in themselves, so we'll need them to be super confident tonight and make the extra pass and play as a team and pull us together.”

The 27-year-old Mitchell is averaging 31.7 points and making 53.3% of his 3-pointers against the Celtics. He's averaged 36.8 points in his last five games, scoring 50 in a Game 6 loss to Orlando in the first round.

Mitchell played in just 55 games this season after being slowed by the left knee injury. He sat out 16 of Cleveland's final 24 games in the regular season.

The Cavs are also without starting center Jarrett Allen, who missed his seventh straight game with a rib injury. Allen hasn't been able to play since getting hurt in Cleveland's first-round series against the Magic.

Allen shot a few free throws at the end of the team's pregame shootaround, but isn't ready to play in a game.

Top-seeded Boston remains without center Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed the last four games with a calf injury.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) is fouled as he goes to the basket between Boston Celtics center Al Horford, second from right, and guard Payton Pritchard (11) during the first half of Game 3 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Saturday, May 11, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) shoots as Boston Celtics center Luke Kornet (40) defends during the second half of Game 2 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series Thursday, May 9, 2024, in Boston. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

