Cavaliers get back forward Dean Wade against Celtics. Center Jarrett Allen still out with rib injury

Allen got hurt during the Cavs' opening-round series against Orlando and missed the final three games, including Game 7. He sat out the first two games of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Celtics as Evan Mobley moved from forward to center.

The Cavs had hoped the 6-foot-11 Allen, who played at an All-Star level for much of this season and was dominant against the Magic, would be back by now. But his ribs are still sore and he's not quite ready.

The 27-year-old Wade gives coach J.B. Bickerstaff more depth and another shooter for the Celtics to worry about.

The 6-foot-9 forward only averaged 5.4 points in 54 games this season, but he had his best game as a pro against the Celtics on their last visit to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Wade made six 3-pointers — all five in the fourth — as the Cavs rallied from a 22-point deficit in the fourth to stun the Celtics.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA