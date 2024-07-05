Catie Griggs resigns as president of business operations for the Seattle Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Catie Griggs has resigned as president of business operations for the Seattle Mariners, the team announced Friday.

Griggs arrived in Seattle in the summer of 2021 after four seasons as the chief business officer for Atlanta United in MLS. She oversaw all aspects of the Mariners organization outside of baseball operations. At the time of her hiring, the team said Griggs was the only woman to hold a "president" title role with a club in the majors.

The Mariners said Griggs was taking a new position on the East Coast to be closer to family.