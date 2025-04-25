Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Catholics remember Pope Francis as a friend of Africa, with some setting theology aside

Pope Francis visited a record 10 African countries throughout his pontificate, often venturing to areas ravaged by war, poverty or natural disaster
FILE - A priest holds a sacrament bowl showing a photograph of Pope Francis during a Holy Mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

FILE - A priest holds a sacrament bowl showing a photograph of Pope Francis during a Holy Mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)
By SAM METZ and JEAN-FERNAND KOENA – Associated Press
22 minutes ago

BANGUI, Central African Republic (AP) — Central African Republic's capital had been torn apart by inter-religious violence leading up to Pope Francis' 2015 visit, its streets haunted by fear and division.

Yet, there was the open-air popemobile driving through a Muslim-majority neighborhood of Bangui, a zone off-limits to Christians, with the pope crossing a line many feared amid a yearslong civil war.

An imam at his side, Francis removed his shoes, bowed his head and entered a mosque, imploring people to "say 'no' to hatred, vengeance and violence, especially that committed in the name of a religion or God."

The episode is being recalled by Catholics as they weigh the pontiff’s legacy throughout Africa, a continent where the faith is growing rapidly and where, unlike Francis, the priesthood leans deeply conservative.

A ‘big lesson on humility’

Priests and parishioners who spoke to The Associated Press from Morocco to South Africa remembered Francis' commitment to the marginalized, including victims of violence, poverty or the enduring structures borne from colonialism.

"Christians and Muslims who used to stare at each other were reconciled," Ella Carine Kossingou, a Bangui resident, said of Francis' visit. “I’m not Catholic, but I won’t forget his presence in our country."

Following the announcement of his death, a graffiti artist dabbed finishing touches onto a portrait of Pope Francis in Kenya. In Nigeria, parishioners lined up to sign a condolence book beneath his portrait. And in South Sudan, Father James Rombe knelt to pray along with students at the St. Lawrence Minor Seminary.

"He taught our leaders a big lesson on humility, and what it means to be a servant — a servant leader," Rombe said, remembering when Francis kissed the feet of warring South Sudan leaders as government troops battled rebels in parts of the country.

“That was the powerful message that we all received from him: Hope. To be hopeful. And these two words always go together: hope and peace,” Rombe added.

Once at odds, conservative priests now mourn

Throughout his 12-year pontificate, Francis visited 10 African countries, seven more than his predecessor. He spoke of "the wisdom found in poor neighborhoods," in a Kenyan slum, preached fraternity across religion divides in Morocco and condemned foreign plunder in Democratic Republic of Congo.

The late pope “was very unambiguous in telling world powers to stop exploiting Africans,” said Father Michael Nsikak Umoh, spokesperson for the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria.

African ministers who clashed with Francis' stances on same-sex couples remembered him this week as someone who shared a commitment to justice, rather than someone with whom they disagreed. A priest in Cameroon told Catholic media that Francis was a “post-colonial pope.” In Mozambique, another recalled his ministry in the aftermath of natural disasters.

“I’m not sure that he would want to be painted liberal or conservative. What he wanted to do was to walk a line between church teaching and the experience of people,” said Father Hugh Patrick O’Connor of the South African Council of Churches.

That line, however, often frayed at the edges.

African bishops' conferences, largely among the church's most conservative, pushed back against Francis' positions. After he issued an edict allowing priests to bless same-sex couples, Cardinal Fridolin Ambongo Besungu, Archbishop of Kinshasa, called for more recognition of perspectives from Africa, which he described as "the future of the Church."

The Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa, led by Cardinal Ambongo, and Zimbabwe’s Catholic bishops were among the conferences that disavowed Francis’ stance on same-sex couples. Despite those differences, Father Tryvis Moyo, the conference’s secretary-general, remembered him as a “faithful shepherd who did not just become leader of the church, but became the conscience of the world.”

Moyo highlighted Francis’ commitment to doctrine and gospel while holding steadfast to his conference’s stance against blessing same-sex couples.

“He was not hesitant to say or stand up for what he believed in,” Moyo said of Francis.

About one in five Catholics lives in Africa

Francis led the church as Catholicism experienced rapid growth throughout Africa, including in places where ministries provide health and social services to communities below the poverty line.

More than 281 million Catholics live across Africa’s 54 countries, far more than the 185 million when Francis became pope in 2013, according to the Vatican’s latest figures.

Elizabeth Foster, a Tufts University historian and author of “African Catholic,” said that, in addition to a reformer, Francis was also a byproduct of debates that took shape during his youth, when the church was navigating decolonization and Europe’s withdrawal from Africa.

“In the space of two generations, we’ve gone from a predominantly European church that was exported to Africa to now, where the flow of people has entirely reversed and Africans are coming to Europe to run parishes and the missionary societies that were founded to evangelize Africa,” she said.

‘A man of the poor’

Dom João Carlos Nunes, Archbishop of Maputo, remembered Francis' ministry in light of Mozambique's floods and cyclones, including when he visited in 2019.

“He was a man of the Church and also a man of the poor, of those who have no voice or place, those who are left aside. He taught us to welcome, to have a huge heart, to love without measure," Nunes said.

Outside leadership, many remembered him as someone who spoke to their struggles and embodied a faith attentive to the reality they lived.

"He was real, he was like Jesus. He came down to our level. He understood us,” said long-time congregant Lee-Anne Bertrand at the end of a memorial this week at Cathedral of Christ the King in Johannesburg.

__

Metz reported from Rabat, Morocco. AP writers Chinedu Asadu, Michelle Gumede, Mogomotsi Magome, Charles Mangwiro, Florence Miettaux and Farai Mutsaka contributed from throughout Africa.

FILE - The airplane carrying Pope Francis lands in Bangui, Central African Republic, Nov. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis blesses children during his visit to people living at a refugee camp in Bangui, Central African Republic, Nov. 29, 2015. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - An armed soldier stands on a balcony at Zimpeto Hospital before Pope Francis' visit in Maputo, Mozambique, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd at the Central Mosque in Bangui's Muslim enclave of PK5, Central African Republic, Nov. 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Donkeys pull a cart past workers handing a poster of Pope Francis in preparation for his visit in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Sept. 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Alexander Joe, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis and Catherine Samba-Panza, interim President of the Central African Republic, walk past the honor guard at the international airport in Bangui, Central African Republic, Nov. 30, 2015. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A woman holds a rosary as she stands in the rain during a Mass celebrated by Pope Francis at Zimpeto stadium on the outskirts of Maputo, Mozambique, Sept. 6, 2019. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis waves to the crowd at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception after attending a meeting in Maputo, Mozambique, Sept. 5, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - People listen to Pope Francis' speak during a prayer for workers at the Mahatzana work yard in Akamasoa, Madagascar, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis walks with the pastoral staff as he celebrates Mass in Antananarivo, Madagascar, Sept. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis departs from Kinshasa, Congo, Feb. 3 2023, as he heads to South Sudan. (AP Photo/Jerome Delay, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - People wait for the arrival of Pope Francis for a meeting with priests, deacons, consecrated people and seminarians, outside the "Notre Dame du Congo" Cathedral in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis meets with priests, deacons, consecrated people and seminarians at the "Notre Dame du Congo" Cathedral in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Standing by a mural of Pope Francis on a church, traffic police direct vehicles to get off the road as a government vehicle convoy passes through Juba, South Sudan, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis waves from his popemobile before giving a Holy Mass at the John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - People wait for Pope Francis to arrive to give a Mass at John Garang Mausoleum in Juba, South Sudan, Feb. 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis meets a displaced girl during a meeting with internally displaced persons at Freedom Hall in Juba, South Sudan, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - Pope Francis watches people perform traditional dances at Martyrs' Stadium in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

FILE - A necklace featuring the Virgin Mary hangs around the neck of a woman wearing a T-shirt of Pope Francis as she waits for his arrival at the St. Theresa Cathedral in Juba, South Sudan, Feb. 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis, File)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Graffiti artist Alexander Ikawah, paints Pope Francis on a canvas in Nairobi, Kenya Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A woman prays during the morning mass at the Sanctuaire d'adoration cathedral, following the announcement of Pope Francis's death in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo, Monday, April 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Moses Sawasawa)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Parishioner sign a condolence register book in honour of the late Pope Francis at the Holy Cross Cathedral Church in Lagos, Nigeria, Wednesday, April 23, 2025, (AP Photo/Sunday Alamba)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A Catholic man prays after the Pope Francis Memorial Mass, at the Cathedral of Christ the King, Johannesburg, South Africa, Wednesday, April 23, 2025. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Argentina's cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio, right, kisses the foot of Cristian Marcelo Reynoso during a Mass with youth trying to overcome drug addictions in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, March 20, 2008. (AP Photo)

Credit: AP

Pope Francis led the church with humility and simplicity

For Iraqi Christians, Pope Francis' visit was a rare moment of hope

Global tributes pour in to honor Pope Francis after his death

The Latest

People attend the "Spirit of Place" ceremony and dawn memorial service at the Anzac Cove beach, the site of the April 25, 1915, World War I landing of the ANZAC (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) on the Gallipoli peninsula, near Canakkale, Turkey, early Friday, April 25, 2025. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel)

Credit: AP

Princess Anne joins solemn ceremony in Turkey marking 110th anniversary of WWI battle

15m ago

A deleted condolence after pope’s death revealed tension between Israel and the Vatican

27m ago

A Thai police plane crashes in the sea, killing at least 5 on board

32m ago

Featured

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on

Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.

Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner

The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.

With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades

Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.