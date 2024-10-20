Nation & World News

Catholic priest and Indigenous activist Pérez killed by 2 gunmen in southern Mexico

Catholic priest Marcelo Pérez has been killed in Mexico
People gather around an altar where Catholic priest Marcelo Perez died in an armed attack after attending mass at a church in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Isabel Mateos)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People gather around an altar where Catholic priest Marcelo Perez died in an armed attack after attending mass at a church in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Isabel Mateos)
Updated 32 minutes ago

TAPACHULA, Mexico (AP) — Catholic priest Marcelo Pérez, an activist for Indigenous peoples and farm laborers in southern Mexico, was killed on Sunday.

The prosecutors' office in the city of San Cristóbal de las Casas, in the state of Chiapas, said the religious leader was shot dead by two gunmen when he was in his van.

Pérez was a member of the Tzotzil Indigenous people and had just finished serving a Mass when he was attacked. He served the community for two decades and was known as a negotiator in conflicts in a mountainous region of Chiapas where crime, violence and land disputes are rife.

Pérez also led several marches against violence, which has brought him several death threats.

Chipas Gov. Rutilio Escandón posted on X that he condemned "the cowardly assassination of father Marcelo Pérez.

“We will collaborate with all the authorities so his death doesn't go unpunished and those guilty face the courts,” Escandón said.

___

Follow AP's coverage of Latin America and the Caribbean at https://apnews.com/hub/latin-america

A man prays in front of an altar where Catholic priest Marcelo Perez died in an armed attack after attending mass at a church in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Isabel Mateos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Soldiers, National Guards and police cordon off the site where Catholic priest Marcelo Perez died in an armed attack after attending mass at a church in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Isabel Mateos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

People gather around an altar where Catholic priest Marcelo Perez died in an armed attack after attending mass at a church in San Cristobal de las Casas, Chiapas state, Mexico, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Isabel Mateos)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mexican newspaper offices hit by gunfire in Sinaloa state capital
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mexican president acknowledges army killings of 3 civilians in a violent border city
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Mexican cartel leader 'El Mayo' Zambada makes court appearance in his US drug trafficking...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Guatemalan judge grants investigative journalist Zamora house arrest and his family...
The Latest
Georgia authorities investigating a dock gangway collapse that killed 7 on a historic...10m ago
Cyprus thwarted a digital attack against the government's main online portal11m ago
One of the last Navajo Code Talkers from World War II dies at 10713m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Georgia children have been put in foster care because of homelessness
OPINION
Patricia Murphy: Meet the Black men in Georgia voting for Trump
Georgia’s high school class of 2024 outperformed national average on ACT