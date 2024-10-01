Catholic hospital in California illegally denied emergency abortion, state attorney general says

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California's attorney general is suing a Catholic hospital, saying that Providence St. Joseph Hospital illegally denied emergency abortion care to a woman whose pregnancy was no longer viable after her water broke 15 weeks into carrying twins.

Attorney General Rob Bonta announced the lawsuit Monday, which was filed that day in Humboldt County Superior Court and details the case of Anna Nusslock. In February, Nusslock was 15 weeks into her pregnancy when her water broke and she was rushed to Providence in Eureka, where she lives.

According to the complaint, Nusslock was told by the doctor at the hospital that they could not provide an abortion “so long as one of Anna's twins had detectable heart tones, unless Anna's life was sufficiently at risk.” The doctor recommended she take a helicopter to the University of California, San Francisco for emergency services. But she doubted her insurance would cover the $40,000 cost of the ride.