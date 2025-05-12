Catherine Dubois scores in 4th OT to lift Victoire over Charge 3-2 for first playoff victory

“I blacked out,” Dubois said. “I don’t really remember what happened, I just remember the girls coming towards me. We dealt with the opposite last year and it hurt so I’m really happy we came away with the win.”

The win ties the best-of-five PWHL series at 1-1, and was the first playoff win for the Victoire in the team’s history.

“With a win it does give us a little bit of momentum,” said Montreal coach Kori Cheverie. “I think Ottawa came into playoffs believing in their group, and belief is a powerful tool. I think that tonight, we took a little bit of that belief in our room.”

The long game led to unconventional practices to get through it. Ottawa taped packets of mustard to the bench so players could take them to help prevent cramping. Both teams said pickles and pickle juice were consumed during some of the six intermissions to help with cramping.

The Victoire team nutritionist ran around getting the team peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and smoothies as the game extended well beyond what they had prepared for. After the game, players noted they had not eaten since 10 a.m.

O’Neill had a goal to go with her game-winning assist, and Laura Stacey also scored for Montreal. Defender Anna Wilgren had two assists. Ann-Renee Desbiens made 63 saves.

“If your team keeps doing the right things, like we did today, especially in overtime, eventually we’re going to get one,” said Desbiens. “I had to make sure that I made the saves so that the girls could have what they worked so hard for all game long.”

Ottawa came back from a 2-0 deficit with two goals in the final 4:34 of regulation. Jenner’s goal forced overtime with 41.8 seconds remaining. The Charge had pulled their goaltender for the extra attacker.

Brianne Jenner had the tying goal and an assist. Aneta Tejralova also scored for the Charge. Gwyneth Philips made 53 saves.

Both teams had five-on-three power plays in the first overtime period, but were unable to capitalize.

The Victoire opened the scoring 2:25 into the game when O’Neill scored her first of the postseason.

It took until 4:34 remaining in the third period for Ottawa to get on the scoreboard.

“We have such a belief in each other, and we could tell that Gwen felt a little bit down, and I think we really wanted to play for her and not have that be what the result was,” said Ottawa defender Jocelyne Larocque.

“She even thanked us after the game to get us back to being tied,” Larocque said. “It’s so great to be a part of and I love this team.”

The series now shifts to Ottawa for Game 3 on Tuesday night at TD Place.

“We know we have an opponent that is a great team, a great opponent,” said Ottawa coach Carla MacLeod. “No stone will be left unturned from either side, but we’ll be really, really excited to get back to Ottawa and go play in front of our fans and see what that brings for us.”

