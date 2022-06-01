BreakingNews
4-vehicle injury wreck partially blocks I-285 near Roswell Road
ajc logo
X

Catherine Deneuve to receive Venice Film Festival honor

FILE - Actor Catherine Deneuve appears at the photo call for the film "The Truth" at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 28, 2019. Deneuve will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement award at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September, organizers said Wednesday. Deneuve, now 78, was a key figure in the French New Wave thanks to collaborations with directors like Jacques Demy, Luis Buñuel and François Truffaut. She won the festival’s Golden Lion in 1967. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Actor Catherine Deneuve appears at the photo call for the film "The Truth" at the 76th edition of the Venice Film Festival in Venice, Italy, on Aug. 28, 2019. Deneuve will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement award at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September, organizers said Wednesday. Deneuve, now 78, was a key figure in the French New Wave thanks to collaborations with directors like Jacques Demy, Luis Buñuel and François Truffaut. She won the festival’s Golden Lion in 1967. (Photo by Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

National & World News
By LINDSEY BAHR, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
The great French film star Catherine Deneuve will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September

The great French film star Catherine Deneuve will receive the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the 79th Venice International Film Festival in September, organizers said Wednesday.

With her angular features, blonde hair and regal demeanor, Deneuve was a key figure in the French New Wave. She broke out after starring as the lovesick Geneviève in Jacques Demy's candy-colored musical “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg," which came out in 1964. It would lead to more lauded collaborations with Demy ("The Young Girls of Rochefort," “Donkey Skin”) as well as directors like Luis Buñuel, François Truffaut ("The Last Metro") and Roman Polanski ("Repulsion").

Now 78, Deneuve has worked consistently for nearly 60 years, transcending her ingenue beginnings to become one of the most recognizable and respected stars in the world. In addition to her 14 César Awards nominations and two wins, she was also nominated for best actress at the Oscars for “Indochine” from 1992.

Her association with the Venice Film Festival has spanned over five decades, too. In 1967, she won the festival’s Golden Lion for her performance as a housewife who begins working at a high-end brothel during the day in Buñuel’s classic “Belle de Jour.” In 1998, she won the festival's Volpi Cup for “Place Vendôme."

“It is a joy to receive this prestigious award at the Venice Festival,” Deneuve said in a statement. “It is also an honor to be chosen for this tribute at the Film Festival that has accompanied me so often for so many movies.”

Festival director Alberto Barbera said in a statement that Deneuve is, “The very symbol of French cinema, a timeless diva and a true icon of the silver screen.”

“Deneuve has come to embody the essence of the universally recognized diva, taking her place as one of the greatest actresses in film history,” he added.

Also receiving the festival’s lifetime achievement award this year is “Taxi Driver” writer and “American Gigolo” director Paul Schrader.

The 79th edition of the Venice Film Festival runs from Aug. 31 through Sept. 10 in Venice, Italy.

Editors' Picks
Opinion: School leaders are only hope of ending gun violence9h ago
After officer’s death, his colleagues escort his daughter at graduation
19h ago
Chick-fil-A halts relocation effort near North DeKalb Mall redevelopment site
1h ago
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different.
19h ago
OPINION: Donald Trump pushing Georgia election lies again. But this time is different.
19h ago
Chris Camp retiring as WSB radio news director after 28 years
2h ago
The Latest
Macron 'sad and sorry' after Champions League final chaos
2m ago
Jury deliberating for third day in Depp-Heard libel trial
2m ago
Here's how the government wants to disaster-proof your home
3m ago
Featured
Marine veteran Maurice Hurst pays respects after placing an American flag near a headstone at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton during Memorial Day in 2021. (AJC FILE)

Credit: Alyssa Pointer/Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Memorial Day: Special ways to honor and remember
Police: 5 shot in Atlanta incidents within 6 hours as Memorial Day weekend begins
Braves’ offense explodes for nine extra-base hits against Marlins
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top