ajc logo
X

Pennsylvania Sen. Casey to undergo prostate cancer surgery

National & World News
Updated 28 minutes ago
Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania says he'll undergo surgery for prostate cancer, but is expected to make a full recovery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania said Thursday that he will undergo surgery for prostate cancer but is expected to make a full recovery.

Casey, 62, said in a statement that he was diagnosed last month.

“While this news came as a shock, I can report that I have an excellent prognosis, as well as the benefit of exceptional medical care and the unwavering support of my family.”

He said he will undergo surgery in the coming months and is confident that treatment will allow him to continue working in the Senate “with minimal disruption.”

Casey, serving his third term, has not said whether he will run for a fourth term in 2024, a year when Democrats face a difficult Senate map.

At 16 years in the Senate, Casey is already the longest-serving Democratic U.S. senator in Pennsylvania history.

Casey is a key ally of labor unions and President Joe Biden. In Congress, Casey has backed all of Biden’s top priorities and forged a close relationship with the president, at least in part because they share the same hometown of Scranton.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / AJC

Georgia’s governor blasts tailgating policy at football title game2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Countdown to national championship: Excuse me? No tailgating?
6h ago

Credit: TWITTER/CUMULUS

99X brings back Steve Barnes, Axel Lowe to the fold with more to come
2h ago

Credit: James Schnepf & Contributed

Southern Company, Georgia Power announce executive leadership changes
2h ago

Credit: James Schnepf & Contributed

Southern Company, Georgia Power announce executive leadership changes
2h ago

Chick-fil-A investigating ‘suspicious activity’ on mobile app
48m ago
The Latest

Credit: David Zalubowski

Southwest starts on reputation repair after cancellations
7m ago
McCarthy: GOP wants 'solution' as speaker pressure builds
7m ago
Putin orders 36-hour holiday weekend cease-fire in Ukraine
11m ago
Featured

Doctors offer perspective on Bills’ Damar Hamlin’s serious injury
Congressional term ends without Calvin Smyre’s confirmation as ambassador
Everything you need to know about Georgia’s congressional delegation, 2023-2024
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top