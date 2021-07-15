Cases surge to 6-month high in Tokyo a week before Olympics

New daily cases have been steadily climbing since mid-June and experts say they could hit several thousand during the games.

Japan's slow vaccination rollout has improved dramatically since May as the government desperately pushes to improve the inoculation rate before the Olympics, but is slowing again due to shortages of imported vaccines. The latest government data show just 19.7% of the population has been fully vaccinated.

Due to the state of emergency in Tokyo and a fear of infections accelerating during the games, organizers last week decided to bar fans for most events, except for limited numbers at outlying locations.

Overall, Japan has had about 828,000 confirmed cases and 15,000 deaths.

Dr. Masataka Inokuchi, a medical adviser for a Tokyo metropolitan government panel, said Thursday he is worried that younger people may celebrate and party because of the Olympics, further accelerating infections.

Caption People wearing face masks to help protect against the spread of the coronavirus pass by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, July 14, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

Caption A man and a woman wearing face masks visit the rooftop park of a commercial building across from Tokyo Station, right, in Tokyo on Thursday, July 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae) Credit: Hiro Komae Credit: Hiro Komae