Case of 76 in veterans home who died of COVID lands in court

The judge didn't immediately make a ruling, and another court date was set for the end of October.

Walsh and Clinton have complained they’re being scapegoated by state officials. One of Walsh’s lawyers also suggested Tuesday that his client’s effort to alert state officials relatively early in the crisis helped save lives by allowing the state to mobilize the National Guard.

But an independent report commissioned by the state concluded that "utterly baffling" decisions made by facility administrators allowed the virus to spread unchecked last March as the pandemic took hold in the U.S.

At least 76 veterans died from the virus over 11 weeks, and many more residents and staff were sickened.

Earlier this month, veterans home workers filed a class-action suit against several members of the facility's former leadership team, including Walsh and Clinton.

The workers allege they were forced to care for sick and dying veterans, sometimes after testing positive themselves, in “inhumane conditions.”

The workers argued in the lawsuit filed in federal court that Holyoke Soldiers’ Home administrators initially ignored guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for containing the virus and lied to state officials about measures they were taking to protect residents and staff once the first veteran tested positive in March 2020.

Walsh, who resigned in October, declined to comment. Clinton strongly denied the allegations.

___ The headline on this article has been corrected to show that 76 residents died, not 80.

Caption Former superintendent of the Soldiers' Home in Holyoke, Bennett Walsh, right, listens to testimony while sitting next to his attorney, William Bennett, during a hearing in Hampden Superior Court, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Springfield, Mass. The hearing was held to consider a motion to dismiss criminal charges against Walsh and former medical director, Dr. David Clinton, in the criminal case brought against them by Attorney General Maura Healey due to a deadly COVID-19 outbreak in the facility. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP) Credit: Don Treeger Credit: Don Treeger

Caption Massachusetts Assistant Attorney General Kevin Lownds argues the Commonwealth's case against former Holyoke Soldiers' Home superintendent Bennett Walsh and former medical director Dr. David Clinton during a hearing to dismiss charges of criminal neglect in Hampden Superior Court, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Springfield, Mass. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP) Credit: Don Treeger Credit: Don Treeger

Caption Bennett Walsh, former superintendent of Holyoke Soldiers' Home, listens to arguments during a hearing to dismiss charges of criminal neglect that arose from the COVID-19 breakout at the facility against him and former medical director Dr. David Clinton, in Hampden Superior Court, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Springfield, Mass. (Don Treeger/The Republican via AP) Credit: Don Treeger Credit: Don Treeger