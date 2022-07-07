ajc logo
X

Case against accused Buffalo mass shooter proceeds in court

FILE - Police secure an area around a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. New York’s new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who killed 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket, a gap that could limit its effectiveness in deterring future military-style assaults. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - Police secure an area around a supermarket where several people were killed in a shooting, Saturday, May 14, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. New York’s new law barring sales of bullet-resistant vests to most civilians doesn't cover the type of armor worn by the gunman who killed 10 people at the Buffalo supermarket, a gap that could limit its effectiveness in deterring future military-style assaults. (Derek Gee/The Buffalo News via AP, File)

National & World News
1 hour ago
Attorneys for a white man charged with killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket were unable to secure a year's delay in state prosecution

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Attorneys for a white man charged with killing 10 Black people at a Buffalo supermarket were unable during a court proceeding Thursday to secure a year's delay in state prosecution.

Payton Gendron's attorneys asked a judge for the delay while a federal case against him proceeds. The federal hate crime charges could potentially carry a death penalty, and Gendron's attorneys said their work in the state case could negatively effect efforts by Gendron's federal defense attorneys, The Buffalo News reported.

“At the end of the day, we don't want our client killed,” attorney Robert Cutting told the judge.

While rejecting the one-year stay, Erie County Judge Susan Eagan granted the defense team until Oct. 6 to go through the voluminous evidence and to indicate whether it will pursue a psychiatric defense, according to the newspaper.

Gendron, 19, has been held without bail since his arrest shortly after the May 14 attack at a Tops Friendly Supermarket, which also left three people wounded.

He was charged in a 25-count indictment in a state court with hate-motivated domestic terrorism, first-degree murder, attempted murder and murder as a hate crime. He has pleaded not guilty.

Gendron's attorneys said in court they were told it would take a year before federal prosecutors decide whether to seek the death penalty.

Gendron, wearing an orange jumpsuit, was handcuffed and shackled in court.

Because of a gag order, attorneys are not allowed to comment on the case.

Editors' Picks
Spirit of 76: Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter reach rare wedding anniversary12h ago
Demand for monkeypox vaccine outstrips supply in Fulton County
3h ago
WNBA's Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
2h ago
Florida man sentenced in death threat to Minnesota Rep. Omar
6h ago
Florida man sentenced in death threat to Minnesota Rep. Omar
6h ago
Department of Labor lays out process to support immigrant whistleblowers
1h ago
The Latest
Mets' Bassitt says MLB should 'stop testing' for COVID-19
5m ago
Biden awards Medal of Freedom to Biles, McCain, Giffords
7m ago
Michigan man rescued from California trail where family died
14m ago
Featured
RAW: Explosion destroys Georgia Guidestones monument (WSB TV)

Georgia Guidestones monument draws tourists and debate
A look at where the Braves stand after 81 games
PHOTOS: Shepherd Center creates enchanted garden prom for its teen clients
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top