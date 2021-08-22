Caruso wins 9th Vuelta stage, Roglic keeps overall lead

Caruso was in front for the last 70 kilometers (43 miles) of the 188-kilometer (116-mile) ride from Puerto Lumbreras to a summit finish atop the beyond-category Alto de Velefique.

The Italian from team Bahrain Victorious finished more than a minute ahead of Roglic, the Vuelta's two-time defending champion. Enric Mas was third, crossing the line just behind Roglic.