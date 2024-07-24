Cartoonist Roz Chast to be honored at the Brooklyn Book Festival, which runs from Sept. 22-30

Nation & World News

Lorrie Moore, Attica Locke and Edwidge Danticat will be among hundreds of writers attending this September’s Brooklyn Book Festival, for years one of the literary world’s most anticipated gatherings
NEW YORK (AP) — Lorrie Moore, Attica Locke and Edwidge Danticat will be among hundreds of writers attending this September's Brooklyn Book Festival, for years one of the literary world's most anticipated gatherings.

Others expected range from poets Jenny Xie and Terrance Hayes to detective novelist George Pelecanos and children's author R.L. Stine. Cartoonist Roz Chast will receive the festival's annual BoBi (Best of Brooklyn) award, given to those who best exemplify the spirit of the New York City borough. Previous BoBi winners include Lynn Nottage, Colson Whitehead and Paul Auster.

The festival runs from Sept. 22-30, with events including a day dedicated to children's literature and a “Literary Marketplace” featuring more than 200 publishers.

“The Brooklyn Book Festival has gone from a small one day event to a 9-day international celebration of authors that welcomes readers from across the city and region. We bring authors together for unique conversations about books and contemporary issues, almost like you were enjoying their conversation at the kitchen table," festival producer Liz Koch said in a statement Wednesday.

The Brooklyn festival was started in 2006, and has a mission to “nurture a literary cultural community through programming that cultivates and connects readers of diverse ages and backgrounds with local, national and international authors, publishers and booksellers.”

