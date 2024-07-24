Cartoonist Roz Chast to be honored at the Brooklyn Book Festival, which runs from Sept. 22-30

NEW YORK (AP) — Lorrie Moore, Attica Locke and Edwidge Danticat will be among hundreds of writers attending this September's Brooklyn Book Festival, for years one of the literary world's most anticipated gatherings.

Others expected range from poets Jenny Xie and Terrance Hayes to detective novelist George Pelecanos and children's author R.L. Stine. Cartoonist Roz Chast will receive the festival's annual BoBi (Best of Brooklyn) award, given to those who best exemplify the spirit of the New York City borough. Previous BoBi winners include Lynn Nottage, Colson Whitehead and Paul Auster.

The festival runs from Sept. 22-30, with events including a day dedicated to children's literature and a “Literary Marketplace” featuring more than 200 publishers.