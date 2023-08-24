BreakingNews
BREAKING: Fulton judge sets October trial date for Trump defendant

Cart crash at world championships leaves Jamaica's Hudson with blurry vision

A collision involving a cart carrying Noah Lyles and his opponents in the 200-meter semifinals at world championships sent glass shards flying into the right eye of Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson, forcing him to race with blurred vision

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

National & World News
By EDDIE PELLS – Associated Press
Updated 12 minutes ago
X

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — A collision involving a cart carrying Noah Lyles and his opponents in the 200-meter semifinals at world championships Thursday sent glass shards flying into the right eye of Jamaica's Andrew Hudson, forcing him to race with blurred vision.

An aerial video taken outside the stadium shows the cart cruising down a sidewalk to bring the athletes to a holding room near the track. An oncoming cart hits the athletes' cart and a volunteer tumbles out of that cart.

The video then shifts to inside the cart where Hudson is pressing his fingers against his right eye. He was cleared to compete, but after finishing fifth, said he had blurry vision in his right eye.

"I can’t see out of my right eye, but I’m OK," Hudson said after the race. “The doctor flushed out some shards of glass.”

World Athletics put out a statement saying Hudson had been cleared to race and the volunteer was “fine.” Later, Hudson was moved through to Friday's final due to a referee's decision.

This is the first world championships for the 26-year-old from Jamaica., whose personal-best time was 19.87 and was ranked 11th in the world this year.

“I did the best I could do,” he said after finishing in 20.38. “I was sitting in the middle of the room for like 20 minutes, trying to have a decision if I was going to compete or not. I worked hard to be here. And even under circumstances, everybody has hurdles in life. If I can run I’m going to try my best. So I tried.”

Lyles won the race in 19.76 seconds to make Friday night's final, where he'll try to defend his 200-meter title and add it to the 100 he won earlier this week. Alexander Ogando of the Dominican Republic finished second.

The scare outside the track overshadowed most of the news inside it.

That led with a victory for 400-meter hurdler Femke Bol, a feel-good comeback for her after her fall at the end of the 4x400 mixed relay on opening night cost the Netherlands a medal.

Bol was always better known as a hurdler, but despite running times that would have broken records and won Olympics when she was a kid, she has been running in the era of Sydney McLaughlin, who has left everyone in the dust while setting world records four times over the last 26 months.

McLaughlin took this year off from hurdles, leaving Bol as the world's best, and she did not disappoint. She finished in 51.70 seconds to beat second-place finisher Shamier Little by 1.1.

In the 100 hurdles, Jamaica's Danielle Williams beat Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn by .01 to capture gold. Keni Harrison of the U.S. took bronze, while defending champion and world-record holder Tobi Amusan finished sixth.

Canada's Camryn Rogers won the hammer throw ahead of two Americans — Janee Kassanavoid and 2019 world champion DeAnna Price.

Antonio Watson won the 400 meters in 44.22 seconds to make it two gold medals for Jamaica.

But the Jamaican on everyone's mind was Hudson, who was on what should have been the most routine part of his day — the ride in the golf cart to the track — when things came unraveled.

Their race was supposed to be the first of three semifinals, but it got pushed back to the end for a delay of around 30 minutes.

“It was a big fright,” said Tarsis Orogot, who finished third. “We’re not paying attention. We were all just locked in and then out of nowhere, someone shoved into us there.”

“It throws everybody off,” said fourth-place finisher Brendon Rodney. “You have a delay, so what are you going to do?”

All Hudson could do was line up and go. Afterward, he said he planned to go back to the medical tent to further assess the damage. He'll be in the gold-medal race Friday — if he is able to go.

“I don’t know what happened. It’s a blur, literally,” Hudson said. “The race was a blur. My eyesight is a blur. I’m going to go make sure my eyesight is OK.”

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Editors' Picks

Credit: John Spink

LIVE UPDATES
News from inside and outside Fulton jail today6h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

How Trump’s surrender time could affect Atlanta’s evening commute
1h ago

Credit: AP

U.S. House Judiciary Committee launches probe of Fulton DA Willis
3h ago

Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney on day of Fulton surrender
8h ago

Trump replaces top Atlanta attorney on day of Fulton surrender
8h ago

Credit: John Spink

Donald Trump expected to surrender in Fulton County today
8h ago
The Latest

Credit: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Fran Drescher says actors strike she's leading is an 'inflection point' that goes beyond...
9m ago
Stock market today: Wall Street wilts as yields rise ahead of speech by Federal Reserve’s...
11m ago
Ukraine marks Independence Day and vows to keep fighting Russia as it remembers the...
11m ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Grant Park Summer Shade, Cobb County...
3h ago
Who is Trump’s new Atlanta lawyer, Steve Sadow?
4h ago
Legislation would control how private schools in Georgia address gender
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top