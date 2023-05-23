X

Cars set on fire in Welsh capital as police face 'large scale disorder'

Credit: AP

National & World News
27 minutes ago
At least two cars were set ablaze and objects were hurled at police after a traffic accident Monday night in the Welsh capital Cardiff grew into what officials described as “large scale disorder.”

Officers were called to the scene of a crash on Snowden Road in Ely district shortly after 6 p.m. Monday. Scenes livestreamed on YouTube showed dozens of people, many wearing hoods or balaclavas, milling around while others threw objects and shot off fireworks at a line of police officers with riot shields who were blocking one end of the street.

At 8:21 p.m., South Wales Police urged people to leave the area and tweeted: “There is now a large number of officers working to manage the collision, but also to de-escalate ongoing disorder at the scene."

An hour later, police said emergency services remained at the scene and reiterated the importance of people staying away from the area. The force added: “Please avoid speculation - we will bring you the latest details as soon as we can - all of our updates must be factual.”

At 11:15 p.m., South Wales Police provided a further update that officers remained at the scene to manage “large scale disorder," again urging people to steer clear of the area.

A fire was burning and a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead. Shortly before midnight, a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and set ablaze.

At 1:10 a.m., police tweeted that arrests were being made.

According to one of the senior officers at the scene, a member of the public was mistaken for an undercover officer and attacked.

Police, including officers on horseback, were seen outside Ely Police Station in the early hours of Tuesday after suggestions it could be targeted.

