Cars set on fire in Cardiff as UK police face 'large scale disorder' after road crash

A fire was burning and a helicopter could be heard hovering overhead. Shortly before midnight, a car was set on fire and burned fiercely, while a second vehicle was overturned and set ablaze.

The mayhem continued into the early hours of Tuesday, and at one point police officers were stationed outside Ely Police Station after suggestions it could be targeted.

Police said officers had made arrests, but did not say how many.

South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said a dozen police officers were injured. None was in a life-threatening condition.

Michael told the BBC that the violence started after a fatal accident involving “two teenagers on an off-road bike or scooter." He said false rumors swept the area that the accident followed a police chase.

Police said the crash “had already occurred when officers arrived."

Resident John Urquhart said tensions rose in the area when police failed to tell local people what had happened.

“There was no attempt to communicate with the crowd and they showed nothing but disdain for the community and acted like we didn’t deserve to know what happened on our own doorstep,” he said.

“There was nobody going through the crowd. Crucially, I think the police really needed people to be out talking to the community and putting their minds at ease.”

